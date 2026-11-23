'Washington ought to target biotech investments that pose genuine security risks without impeding ordinary drug development.'

China openly seeks to surpass America as the global leader in biotechnology. To address risks associated with China's activities in that sector, the Treasury Department recently proposed new restrictions that would block many American investments in China's rapidly growing biotech sector.

There's no question that China's biotech rise threatens America's national security and economic prosperity. If China eclipses the United States' capabilities, it could use that advantage to gain leverage over America in a crisis. Yet as currently written, the Treasury Department's overly broad proposal would likely backfire. By preventing American companies from capitalizing on Chinese scientific breakthroughs, it would harm our nation's economic competitiveness while doing little to meaningfully slow China's rise, or improve our national security.

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The Treasury Department's proposed rule builds on the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act, or COINS Act, which Congress passed last December. The law bans U.S. individuals and companies from making certain overseas investments in sensitive technologies, such as advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The Treasury's new rules would extend this prohibition to the biotech sector—and not just to medical technologies with clear military, intelligence or national security applications, but to ordinary medicines and vaccines too.

Under the proposal, U.S. companies and investors would no longer be allowed to purchase ownership stakes in private Chinese biotechs or pursue joint ventures with them to develop new drugs. That would effectively shut American companies off from some of the world's most promising experimental drugs. In the first half of 2025, nearly half of new molecules entering human trials originated with Chinese companies, up from just 17 percent a decade ago.

When U.S. companies and investors acquire Chinese startups or partner with them, it brings experimental drugs into the American biotech system and increases the chances that those medicines will ultimately be developed and manufactured here at home, rather than imported as a finished product from overseas. Take Merck's partnership with China's Kelun-Biotech. In 2022, Merck licensed sac-TMT, an experimental cancer drug, and agreed to help fund its Chinese partner's ongoing research and development.

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The following year, Merck acquired a $100 million ownership stake in Kelun-Biotech as part of an expanded partnership to develop additional experimental cancer medicines. Merck has since advanced the drug through clinical trials. Recently, the company announced the results of a Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, in which the treatment reduced the risk of death by nearly a third compared with chemotherapy.

The proposed investment restrictions could leave future medicines like these in Chinese hands. That could leave American cancer patients dependent on China for future lifesaving treatments—giving Beijing leverage in a future geopolitical dispute Washington shouldn't take that risk lightly. China has already restricted exports of rare earth minerals to gain trade leverage. During President Donald Trump's first administration, when I served as deputy U.S. trade representative, Chinese state media openly floated doing the same with essential pandemic drugs.

The proposed rule also risks ceding drug development opportunities to America's global competitors. Treasury officials included certain safeguards to prevent multinational companies from circumventing the restrictions through their foreign affiliates and subsidiaries. But the rule won't necessarily stop smaller European or Japanese firms and investors from pursuing partnerships or taking stakes in Chinese biotechs. That would allow China to still receive foreign investment while giving foreign firms and investors a valuable edge and putting Americans at a competitive disadvantage.

Treasury officials even acknowledged that overly broad biotechnology restrictions could harm U.S. businesses and public health. Washington ought to target biotech investments that pose genuine security risks without impeding ordinary drug development. When American companies and investors can acquire or invest in the most scientifically promising molecules and startups, and then shepherd their subsequent development and growth, it strengthens our economy. And it reduces—rather than increases—our future reliance on a strategic rival.

Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish served as the deputy U.S. trade representative for Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Industrial Competitiveness from 2018 to 2020. The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.. To address risks associated with China's activities in that sector, the Treasury Department recently proposed new restrictions that would block many American investments in China's rapidly growing biotech sector. There's no question that China's biotech rise threatens America's national security and economic prosperity.

If China eclipses the United States' capabilities, it could use that advantage to gain leverage over America in a crisis. Yet as currently written, the Treasury Department's overly broad proposal would likely backfire. By preventing American companies from capitalizing on Chinese scientific breakthroughs, it would harm our nation's economic competitiveness while doing little to meaningfully slow China's rise, or improve our national security.

The Treasury Department's proposed rule builds on the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act, or COINS Act, which Congress passed last December. The law bans U.S. individuals and companies from making certain overseas investments in sensitive technologies, such as advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The Treasury's new rules would extend this prohibition to the biotech sector—and not just to medical technologies with clear military, intelligence or national security applications, but to ordinary medicines and vaccines too.

Advertisement

Under the proposal, U.S. companies and investors would no longer be allowed to purchase ownership stakes in private Chinese biotechs or pursue joint ventures with them to develop new drugs. That would effectively shut American companies off from some of the world's most promising experimental drugs. In the first half of 2025, nearly half of new molecules entering human trials originated with Chinese companies, up from just 17 percent a decade ago.

When U.S. companies and investors acquire Chinese startups or partner with them, it brings experimental drugs into the American biotech system and increases the chances that those medicines will ultimately be developed and manufactured here at home, rather than imported as a finished product from overseas. Take Merck's partnership with China's Kelun-Biotech. In 2022, Merck licensed sac-TMT, an experimental cancer drug, and agreed to help fund its Chinese partner's ongoing research and development.

The following year, Merck acquired a $100 million ownership stake in Kelun-Biotech as part of an expanded partnership to develop additional experimental cancer medicines. Merck has since advanced the drug through clinical trials. Recently, the company announced the results of a Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, in which the treatment reduced the risk of death by nearly a third compared with chemotherapy.

The proposed investment restrictions could leave future medicines like these in Chinese hands. That could leave American cancer patients dependent on China for future lifesaving treatments—giving Beijing leverage in a future geopolitical dispute Washington shouldn't take that risk lightly. China has already restricted exports of rare earth minerals to gain trade leverage. During President Donald Trump's first administration, when I served as deputy U.S. trade representative, Chinese state media openly floated doing the same with essential pandemic drugs.

The proposed rule also risks ceding drug development opportunities to America's global competitors. Treasury officials included certain safeguards to prevent multinational companies from circumventing the restrictions through their foreign affiliates and subsidiaries. But the rule won't necessarily stop smaller European or Japanese firms and investors from pursuing partnerships or taking stakes in Chinese biotechs. That would allow China to still receive foreign investment while giving foreign firms and investors a valuable edge and putting Americans at a competitive disadvantage.

Treasury officials even acknowledged that overly broad biotechnology restrictions could harm U.S. businesses and public health. Washington ought to target biotech investments that pose genuine security risks without impeding ordinary drug development. When American companies and investors can acquire or invest in the most scientifically promising molecules and startups, and then shepherd their subsequent development and growth, it strengthens our economy. And it reduces—rather than increases—our future reliance on a strategic rival.

Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish served as the deputy U.S. trade representative for Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Industrial Competitiveness from 2018 to 2020.