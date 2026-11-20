Attorney Mehek Cooke argues that Trump can fix Reagan's failed 1986 amnesty bargain by mandating E-Verify and codifying border security before any legal relief expands.

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Washington broke immigration and now offers America two politically convenient but false extremes: deport everyone or grant blanket amnesty. This choice prevents us from solving a problem intentionally created by decades of government failure, weak enforcement and an open invitation to abuse our laws. President Ronald Reagan’s 1986 immigration bargain granted legal status to millions of illegal immigrants while Washington’s enforcement commitment proved temporary and inadequate.

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President Donald Trump can reverse that historic imbalance by making enforcement permanent and offering compassion through the rule of law. Trump has opened negotiations with Democrats while keeping blanket amnesty off the table.

His approach prioritizes the removal of criminals, including murderers, rapists and drug dealers, while evaluating long-term residents with clean records and American families individually under the law.would allow final removal orders to magically expire after 10 years and create a pathway to permanent residency for certain illegal immigrants. Due process has already produced those final orders, yet Democrats would create a perverse incentive for illegal immigrants to evade removal until they reach the 10-year mark and qualify for permanent residency.

This is the definition of insanity: rewarding the failure to enforce the law and calling it immigration reform. History reveals why this is the wrong starting point. Reagan’s 1986 immigration law granted legal status to nearly 2.7 million people while creating employer sanctions and border funding.

However, employers were considered compliant if the I-9 documents appeared genuine. Thethat 39% of unauthorized workers identified in five major cities used or were suspected of using fraudulent documents, and investigators often could not establish that the employer had the knowledge required for sanctions.found that the unauthorized population exceeded its pre-IRCA level. Border enforcement followed the same pattern because legalization was not conditioned on control.

Despite increased funding, theunfilled positions, reduced agent time on border control and failing equipment that left high-traffic areas vulnerable to illegal entry and drug smuggling and unpatrolled. The blunt truth is that compassion without enforceable security became an open invitation to repeat the crisis. President Trump holds a unique position of strength as he confronts immigration reform because he first enforced the law. In fiscal year 2026,.

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Trump proved that existing law could secure the border when a president has the will to enforce it. For permanent security, Congress must, mandate nationwide E-Verify, impose serious penalties on employers who knowingly hire and exploit illegal labor and limit future presidents’ ability to unilaterally dismantle these protections.and a fully operational nationwide employment-verification system maintained for at least one year before legal relief expands. Enforcement must serve as a condition for future relief.does not require treating every illegal immigrant alike.

A cartel member and a father who entered illegally 15 years ago, paid taxes, raised American children and has no criminal record present fundamentally different cases. To be clear, neither entered lawfully, and good behavior alone cannot erase that violation, but it should matter when a judge reviews the case.

Existingafter 10 years of continuous presence, good moral character, no disqualifying criminal convictions and proof that removal would cause exceptional and extremely unusual hardship to a U.S.-citizen or lawful-permanent-resident spouse, parent or child. An immigration judge retains discretion, and Congress caps most grants at 4,000 annually, proving that individualized relief is not blanket amnesty.

FORMER BORDER PATROL CHIEF RECALLS BIDEN MIGRANT SURGE CHAOS AS TRUMP CRACKDOWN DELIVERS HISTORIC TURNAROUND Congress should fund additional immigration judges to reduce the case backlog and deliver timely decisions. It should also create a streamlined federal review process, so each judge receives a verified case file containing the evidence necessary to evaluate every legal requirement. The solution is not weaker standards, but faster decisions and consistent enforcement. Washington failed Reagan by trading permanent legal status for temporary enforcement promises.

President Trump can now apply Reagan’s own standard: Trust, but verify. Congress must permanently codify border security to ensure no future president can simply erase it with the stroke of a pen. President Trump can finally deliver the bargain Reagan deserved: a secure border, case-by-case compassion under the law and permanent protection for the American people.