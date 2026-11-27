Trump is suggesting without evidence a conspiracy within the government to report upwardly revised economic growth figures after the midterm elections that were disastrous for Republicans.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his Commerce Department of purposely issuing incorrect economic growth figures before the midterm elections, and said he wants to launch an investigation.

Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine trust in economic data that fails to match his claims of a historic boom, a pattern that threatens the credibility of figures needed by businesses, financial markets and consumers when making investments. His latest complaint concerns data issued by the Commerce Department on Wednesday that revised gross domestic product in the third quarter to 4.3% on an annual basis, up from a prior estimate of 3.4%.

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The department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis routinely updates its economic data to improve their accuracy. GDP figures, monthly jobs reports and other data are regularly revised. Those updates occur on a pre-scheduled basis without regard to the political calendar. But the president claimed on social media that it was a “massive, and purposeful, error” and linked it to the poor performance for Republicans in the Nov. 3 midterm elections that gave Democrats control of both houses of Congress.