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WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on Protecting American Families at the Department of Justice on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump delivered remarks criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute hundreds of death sentences to life without parole. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his Commerce Department of purposely issuing incorrect economic growth figures before the midterm elections, and said he wants to launch an investigation.

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Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine trust in economic data that fails to match his claims of a historic boom, a pattern that threatens the credibility of figures needed by businesses, financial markets and consumers when making investments. His latest complaint concerns data issued by the Commerce Department on Wednesday that revised gross domestic product in the third quarter to 4.3% on an annual basis, up from a prior estimate of 3.4%.