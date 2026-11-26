President Trump accused the Commerce Department of purposely issuing incorrect economic growth figures before the midterm elections and asked for an immediate investigation. The revision showed the economy grew at a faster pace than previously estimated.

President Donald Trump has launched an immediate investigation demand against the Commerce Department, accusing officials of purposefully issuing incorrect economic growth figures just before the midterm elections.

The controversy stems from a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Wednesday, which revised the third-quarter gross domestic product growth figure upward to 4.3% on an annual basis. This update marked a significant jump from the prior estimate of 3.4% and represented the fastest economic expansion rate in three years.

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Trump took to social media to claim that the initial numbers published before the November 3 election were fake and that the subsequent correction was a massive, purposeful error. He explicitly linked the revised data to the poor electoral performance for Republicans, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both the House and Senate.

The president posted that it was shocking for the real numbers to be revealed only after the correction was issued by the government agency. He questioned why the correct figure was not available before the election and insisted the situation required an immediate probe into the integrity of the data.

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The Bureau of Economic Analysis routinely updates its economic data to improve accuracy through a pre-scheduled process that operates independently of the political calendar. These updates typically occur without regard to election timelines, and the agency is intended to remain nonpartisan under leadership such as Vipin Arora.

Despite the standard nature of these revisions, Trump ignored that the same federal agency also reported on Wednesday that inflation measures accelerated. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose to an annual pace of 3.8% in October, highlighting ongoing cost pressures for consumers.

This incident follows a pattern of Trump questioning economic data that he views as unfavorable. In August 2025, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a jobs report showed only 73,000 new positions added in July. That report also revealed that 258,000 fewer jobs were added in May and June than previously estimated.

Voter sentiment appears to contradict the president's characterization of the economy. A recent AP Voter Poll conducted during the midterms showed that 76% of respondents described economic conditions as not so good or poor. Approximately two-thirds of these voters attributed the rise in inflation directly to Trump's policies.

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The president's focus on the GDP revision comes amid broader market volatility. The stock market has declined recently, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding over 2,100 points in the past month. Trump contended that the American economy is performing far better than the official numbers suggest.

Economic data integrity remains a complex subject for federal agencies. The BEA has faced challenges in collecting solid data due to low response rates to various surveys. However, experts maintain that revisions are a standard mechanism for improving economic forecasting accuracy rather than political manipulation.