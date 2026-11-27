Trump called pre-election GDP 'fake' and demanded a probe. We checked his claims against the government's own records.

President Donald Trump began Thanksgiving by celebrating the government's latest economic growth figure. Within two hours, he was calling the previous one fake. At 7:38 a.m. ET, his Truth Social account shared a message cheering that third-quarter growth "just got revised UP to a massive +4.3%" and declaring that "The Trump Economy is ROARING.

" Then, at 9:24 a.m., he wrote that the earlier 3.4 percent estimate, published before the November 3 midterm elections, was "FAKE. " "Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? " Trump wrote. "I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error.