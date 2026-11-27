President Trump used his Thanksgiving post to demand the expulsion of most Somali Americans based on a false claim, brag about building a ballroom, and thank criminals for being deported, prompting calls for his removal under the 25th Amendment.

President Trump used his Thanksgiving social media post to demand the expulsion of all but a tiny fraction of the country's Somali population, based on his false claim that just 2 percent work without claiming government assistance.

The commander-in-chief also bragged that he is building the ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years. He bizarrely thanked murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our country for being returned to their point of origin. Trump said he hopes those deported are now living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again.

Also read Trump Thanksgiving Message Praises 2 Percent of Somalis, Calls for Removal of Others

We will miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again, he concluded. The post also peddled a conspiracy theory that government officials had deliberately understated economic growth ahead of the midterms. The president's estranged niece, Mary Trump, was among those who reacted with horror to his extraordinary holiday meltdown.

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Critics Call For Removal Of Trump

Liberal commentator Mehdi Hasan helped lead the charge in calling for the president to be removed from office. He used his Thanksgiving post to call for the mass deportation of Somali Americans and to brag about his fricking Ballroom, Hasan said. He ACTUALLY had the AUDACITY to post this on Thanksgiving, Hasan added. This Thanksgiving I would be MOST thankful for a 25th Amendment action taken against this man.

Critics said this is f---ing insane even for Trump, and that the excessive amount of delusion in this post is 25th amendment worthy. Trump's Thanksgiving meltdown marks the second time this week his social media antics have triggered a flurry of demands that he be relieved of his presidential duties. Earlier this week, he celebrated the reinstatement of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang with an AI-generated picture of the bloodied tech executive brandishing a red bra.

Section Four Of The Twenty Fifth Amendment

The image was a doctored version of a photograph of Trump following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Trump is expected to speak with Jensen Huang. Invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment would require Vice President JD Vance and a majority of Trump's Cabinet to declare him incapable of doing his job. A two-thirds majority in each chamber of Congress would ultimately be needed to keep him sidelined if Trump chose to challenge that move.

Separately, Fox News reported on several other Thanksgiving developments. A campus assault survivor warned colleges and families must step up to protect students amid a wave of attacks. Trump mourned a Florida detective killed by a suspected drunk driver on Thanksgiving. An Apple AirTag led firefighters to a cat stuck in a narrow gap between cement walls.

Various Thanksgiving News Developments Reported

TPUSA mourned a Florida high school chapter president killed with family in a devastating plane crash. A Georgia man was accused of killing his wife after a dispute over children's Christmas presents. The EPA reported zero detection of airborne lead one day after an Iowa lead azide detonation. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed, raising questions about whether the holiday tradition has ever been canceled.

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A secret Pentagon UFO hunt drew blueprints for a hidden Nevada bunker to store exotic materials. CENTCOM's Thanksgiving message to troops was one of deep gratitude for their exceptional work protecting the US. A shooting during a New Jersey high school football game left one dead. A FedEx cargo jet overshot a runway at Miami International Airport and stopped just short of a busy road.

Tragedies And Legal Updates From Thanksgiving

Six Florida family members killed in a plane crash on their way home from a fishing trip were identified. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed, and officials shared what to know. Parents of a 5-year-old boy killed in an Oregon school shooting sought a court order against the teen gunman's mother. Lindsay Clancy's retrial moved forward as the state's highest court denied prosecutors' request to pause the murder case.

Autonomous AI agents are giving everyday hackers nation-state firepower, a cyber expert revealed. A pregnant inmate hijacked a New Mexico corrections SUV during a fast-food pit stop. Trump paid respects to an officer killed in a Thanksgiving crash involving a suspected drunk driver. A fiancé outraged after his wife-to-be was killed in a suspected DUI crash by a repeat offender said she saved my life.

Strobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state and Brookings Institution president, died at 80. Fox News First is a morning newsletter. You can now listen to Fox News articles. Tune in to break down the numbers this Black Friday as shoppers are predicted to spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season for the first time.

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