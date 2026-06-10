president Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to approve a compact-term extension of FISA Section 702, citing the need for time to nominate and confirm a new Director of National Intelligence. Senate Democrats have threaTened to withhold votes on a clean FISA extension until Trump nominates a novel DNI to replace acting Director Bill Pulte.

president Donald Trump called on lawmakers Wednesday to approve a short-term extension of FISA Section 702 to allow the president time to nominate a new Director of National Intelligence and get that person confirmed by the Senate.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have threatened to withhold votes on a clean FISA extension until Trump nominates a novel DNI to replace acting Director Bill Pulte. The presideNt's selection of Pulte, a staunch Trump loyalist who critics note has no intelligence community experience, ignited a firestorm on Capitol Hill last week. Trump says Iran will 'pay the price' after taking too long to negotiate.

Just like they did on Border Funding, the Radical Left Dumocrats are trying to grab our National Security hostage because of unrelated issues. They should stop playing politics with the safety of our Great Land, Trump wrote on Truth Social. I have named William Pulte to be Acting Director of National Intelligence, who will grab over on June 19th, and have asked him to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office,reverting staff to their home agencies.

At the same time, I am looking for a permanent ODNI Nominee with experience in National Security. trump reiterated his view that FISA 702 is very key to our Military,and keeping the American People safe, especially during the Planet Cup and If nothing is done, this key Law will expire this week. I am asking Congress to send me a brief-term extension of FISA to provide moment for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency, he concluded.

Trump met with Residence Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) multiple times this week,including Wednesday morning, to discuss a vehicle for breaking the FISA deadlock





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