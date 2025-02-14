Trump Calls for Russia's Readmission to G7

Former President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Russia's reinstatement into the G7, stating that it was a mistake to expel Moscow over a decade ago. He emphasized that Russia should be part of the table and believes Putin would welcome the move. Russia's membership was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea and involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Former President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Russia's reinstatement into the Group of Seven (G7) economic and political forum on Thursday, stating that he believes it was a mistake to expel Moscow over a decade ago. Trump, 78, told reporters in the Oval Office, 'I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out.

' He emphasized that the decision should not be based on personal feelings towards Russia, declaring, 'It's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. They should be sitting at the table. I think Putin would love to be back.' Russia was initially invited to the forum in 1997 and joined the following year, forming the G8 alongside the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The European Union and its predecessors have also participated in the group's annual summits since 1981. Russia's membership in the G7 was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea and involvement in the political upheaval in Ukraine. Russia formally announced its withdrawal from the G7 in 2017. During the latter part of Trump's first term, he advocated for Russia's readmission alongside then-Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, but this was met with resistance from other member nations. However, Trump claimed Thursday that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had 'agreed with me 100%,' asserting that Russia's inclusion in the G7 'would have been very helpful and it still would be helpful.' The next G7 summit is scheduled for June in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. In a separate development, Trump revealed that he and Putin had engaged in a phone conversation and agreed to initiate talks aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. He further suggested that he and Putin might meet face-to-face in Saudi Arabia in the 'not too distant future.





DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA G7 FOREIGN POLICY UKRAINE WAR

