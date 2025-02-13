Trump Calls for Lower Interest Rates Amid Heightened Inflation and Tariff Uncertainty

The US inflation rate reached 3% in January, surpassing expectations and prompting a reassessment of interest rate cut predictions. President Trump's conflicting stance on interest rates, coupled with his ongoing implementation of tariffs, has left Wall Street grappling with economic uncertainty.

The US inflation rate for the 12 months ending in January reached 3%, a figure not seen since June. Although only 10 basis points higher than the December reading of 2.9%, this slight increase has already impacted market expectations. Traders are now less optimistic about interest rate cuts in the first half of 2025, or even at all. This shift in sentiment is driven by the psychological impact of the 3% figure, similar to the way a $3 coffee might seem more expensive than a $2.99 one.

Investors are reassessing their bets, particularly as US President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that interest rates should be lowered despite his ongoing implementation of tariffs. This statement, coupled with the unexpectedly high inflation figures, has left Wall Street in a state of uncertainty. While lower interest rates generally benefit investors, the tariffs are widely perceived as detrimental to prices. Consequently, stocks experienced a decline, though not as dramatic as some arthouse films. Both headline inflation and core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, exceeded expectations set by the Dow Jones.Trump's position on interest rates has been inconsistent. He previously stated in January that he would not interfere with the Federal Reserve's operations, but his recent tweet suggests a shift in his stance. He stated, 'Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!! Lets Rock and Roll, America!!!' This conflicting message adds to the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. The potential impact of Trump's tariffs on inflation and the Federal Reserve's response remain key factors to monitor in the coming months





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Inflation Interest Rates Tariffs Federal Reserve President Trump Wall Street

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Calls for Lower Interest Rates, Stocks Surge on Davos SpeechU.S. stock index futures remain largely unchanged after the S&P 500 reaches a record closing high, driven by strong corporate earnings and President Trump's call for lower interest rates in his Davos speech. Trump urges the Federal Reserve to cut rates immediately and for a global decline in interest rates.

Read more »

Global Stocks Rise as Trump Calls for Lower Interest RatesGlobal stocks climbed higher after the S&P 500 reached a record high, fueled by President Donald Trump's call for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices. Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged for immediate interest rate reductions globally. Investors are also anticipating the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting on Wednesday, where no change in interest rates is expected. Meanwhile, Chinese equity markets will be closed from Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Read more »

Trump Calls for Lower Interest Rates Amidst Tariff DebatePresident Trump advocates for reduced interest rates, linking them to upcoming tariffs. This statement contradicts previous positions and reflects a shift in the White House's stance on monetary policy. While the Federal Reserve maintains its independent authority, Trump's influence on market sentiment continues to be a factor.

Read more »

Trump Calls for Lower Interest Rates Amidst Tariff PlansPresident Donald Trump has renewed his push for lower interest rates in a social media post, suggesting a link between rate reductions and upcoming tariffs. This stance comes as the Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, continues to monitor inflation and economic indicators.

Read more »

Trump Calls for Lower Interest Rates as Inflation Surges, Sending Markets in Opposite DirectionDespite President Donald Trump's call for lower interest rates, investors reacted to the January inflation report by anticipating higher rates for longer. The report showed inflation exceeding forecasts, leading to stock market declines and rising borrowing costs. The Federal Reserve is now expected to maintain current interest rates, potentially even raising them, to combat persistent inflation.

Read more »

Trump Pledges Lower Interest Rates and Prices Amidst Strong Economic GrowthPresident Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to lower interest rates and prices, but achieving these goals will be challenging in the context of a pandemic-transformed economy exhibiting robust growth. Despite efforts to curb inflation, the economy's resilience and strong demand for loans are driving up borrowing costs.

Read more »