Trump Calls for Expulsion of Rep. Raskin, Accusing Him of Repeatedly Targeting Him with Impeachment Efforts

President Donald Trump has called for the expulsion of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) from Congress, accusing him of repeatedly targeting Trump with impeachment efforts. Trump criticized Raskin's role in previous impeachment attempts and predicted that Raskin would pursue impeachment again if given the chance. Trump backed calls for Raskin's expulsion, stating that the lawmaker was harming the country through his actions. House Republicans have also discussed beginning the process of expelling Raskin from Congress, citing his repeated use of impeachment proceedings and other constitutional mechanisms to target Trump and undermine the electoral process.

President Donald Trump has called for the expulsion of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) from Congress , accusing him of repeatedly targeting Trump with impeachment efforts. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Raskin's role in previous impeachment attempts and predicted that Raskin would pursue impeachment again if given the chance.

Trump backed calls for Raskin's expulsion, stating that the lawmaker was harming the country through his actions.

'If Biden didn't give him a pardon, he'd be in jail right now! Something should be done about people like this who do bad things, but always come up on the short end because of their illegal or unscrupulous behavior, and hurt our Country in the process,' Trump wrote. He also accused Raskin of suffering from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)' and casting his vote out of 'HATE'. Trump further took aim at Rep.

Al Green (D-TX), another Democrat who has pushed for impeachment efforts against him. Trump claimed that Green recently lost his race by a large margin and argued that Green possessed more talent than Raskin. House Republicans have also discussed beginning the process of expelling Raskin from Congress, citing his repeated use of impeachment proceedings and other constitutional mechanisms to target Trump and undermine the electoral process.

'Jamie Raskin is already leading a plot to impeach the President if the Democrats take the House. He led the prior two impeachments against the President, has pushed for his resignation in the past, also was involved in twisting the 14th Amendment to ban candidate Trump from ballots, objected to electoral college votes for Trump in the first election, and was a member of the Pelosi January 6 Committee that, among other things, destroyed records before the GOP took over the House,' Levin wrote





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Jamie Raskin Impeachment Congress Expulsion Al Green

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dem rep who went on expletive-laden anti-Trump rant wins primaryRep. Susie Lee faced challengers in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, one of the West's most competitive swing districts.

Read more »

Jamie Raskin questions if DOJ investigation into NFL is 'performance art' for MurdochJamie Raskin asked a witness during a hearing if the Department of Justice’s investigation into the NFL was just performance art for Rupert Murdoch.

Read more »

MAGA Rep Mocked for Saying Trump Born a 'Very Special Baby'The Texas lawmaker stooped to a new low in his presidential praise.

Read more »

Trump Admits He Would Have Backed Rival of Endorsed Iowa Rep. FeenstraFormer President Donald Trump revealed that he would have supported the Republican primary opponent of Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) if he had been better informed about the candidates. Trump's endorsement of Feenstra four days before the June 2 primAry election did not prevent political newcomer Zach Lahn from winning the nomination. lahn will now face Iowa Auditor Rob Sand in the November gubernatorial election.

Read more »