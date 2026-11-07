Trump calls for DOJ probe into Democrats over alleged threats against officials, donors

President Donald Trump called for a DOJ investigation into Democrats, accusing them of threatening administration officials and Republican donors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump spoke at the UP. Summit, part of a multi-day technology expo and air show hosted by NASA showcasing American air and space innovation, earlier today. on Saturday called for a Department of Justice investigation into Democrats, accusing them of threatening administration officials and Republican donors with "impeachment" and "punishment.

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" "The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process,"The president said "threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent," from Democrat Political Leaders. "By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!

" Trump also criticized Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. , saying she planned to target young people who support Republican values. Slotkin’s remarks, which were made at an October 13 University of Chicago event, concerned pursuing investigations into people in the Trump administration she believes enabled wrongdoing.

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She said the prospect of accountability could deter young people from joining the administration. Slotkin later said she was not advocating prosecution based on political affiliation, but for lawbreaking, according to Fox News. Trump's post came amid a deepening partisan dispute over how Democrats might use congressional oversight if they gain power, and how the Justice Department should handle investigations involving political figures. He did not name the Democrats he accused of threatening officials or donors.

Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. The Goodwill in Lemoyne is closed until further notice Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the building overnight.

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