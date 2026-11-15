Trump Calls for Air Traffic Control Overhaul After FAA Glitch Halts Flights

US President Donald Trump demands immediate congressional funding for a complete air traffic control system replacement following widespread flight disruptions caused by an FAA technical failure.

US President Donald Trump has issued a blunt critique of the nation's aviation management infrastructure following a significant technical failure that grounded flights across the United States. The President argued that the current air traffic control system is obsolete and urgently requires a comprehensive overhaul funded by the federal government. This criticism comes in the immediate aftermath of a widespread disruption that affected travelers and highlighted the fragility of the existing regulatory framework.

Technical Failure and System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a ground stop on Friday after communications and radar systems experienced intermittent failures that disrupted nearly all departing flights for several hours. Officials traced the root cause of this breakdown to routine maintenance performed by the contractor L3Harris at a remote facility. The incident occurred while workers were replacing aging copper telecommunications lines with modern fiber-optic connections, during which a newly installed router overloaded critical parts of the network.

Also read FAA orders nationwide ground stop over communication issue affecting air traffic control

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford acknowledged the severity of the situation while noting that the agency has already received $12.5 billion for modernization efforts. Despite this existing funding, the scale of the recent outage has intensified calls for a more aggressive approach to updating the infrastructure. The agency maintains that the current systems are insufficient for managing the volume and complexity of modern aviation traffic.

Political Blame and Funding Demands

Speaking on Sunday, Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to blame the Biden administration for the deteriorating state of aviation management. He wrote that "everything they touched turned bad" and characterized the current spending as "big money spent unwisely." The President argued that these financial decisions have made an already old and broken system worse than it was when the previous administration began its term.

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US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed these concerns, warning that the failed legacy equipment will continue to experience breakdowns without a complete overhaul. Duffy indicated that he will submit a broader funding request to Congress on Monday to secure the resources necessary for this massive project. The administration emphasizes that a "complete overhaul" is the only viable path to ensuring reliability and safety.

Infrastructure Age and Modernization Plans

Donald Trump highlighted the critical age of the current infrastructure, noting that much of the air traffic control network is fifty years old. He urged Congress to rapidly approve the desperately needed money for a new system, promising that it could be built quickly and efficiently. The President asserted that the proposed new system would become the best in the world, capable of handling future aviation demands without the risk of widespread technical failures.

The request for funding represents a significant escalation in the political pressure placed on lawmakers to act on aviation infrastructure. Transportation Secretary Duffy's upcoming submission to Congress will likely outline the specific financial requirements for this transition. The debate over how to fund and execute this modernization effort is expected to dominate legislative discussions in the coming weeks as officials work to prevent future disruptions.