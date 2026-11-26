Rollins vowed in an interview on Tuesday that she would fight the ruling saying she can no longer send religious emails to staff.

“Me sending an email saying God bless America and thank you God for this incredible country in no way is coercing anyone,” that is what Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Fox News on Tuesday after a court ruling ordered her to stop sending religious emails to employees from her office account.

Several USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees sued Rollins in May, claiming that she had "adopted a practice of sending increasingly proselytizing communications ⁠to the entire USDA workforce. ” Rollins, who was appointed by Trump and has a long-standing close relationship with the president, reportedly sent a number of religious-themed emails to staff members, including emails on Christmas and Easter about “our faith” when referring to Christianity.

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Last week, U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson ruled that Rollins had taken her religious emails “too far” and that the messages “portray her agency’s work as a mission to serve her particular Christian views. ” As a result, the judge ruled that Rollins “must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages," including ​ending religious ⁠communication if asked to do so by a colleague. Newsweek reached out to the USDA via email for comment.