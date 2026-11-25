Even Trumpworld insiders don’t have confidence in the Homeland Security secretary.

Markwayne Mullin has moved up the list of top officials who online bettors view as most likely to exit President Donald Trump’s Cabinet after a series of fumbles, including his bungled response to a nationwide ground stop that sent air travel into turmoil.think there’s a 31 percent chance the Homeland Security secretary, 49, will be the next to leave Trump’s Cabinet after Susie Wiles stepped down as White House chief of staff.

Mullin was trailed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. U.S. President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio , Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick are all high in the betting to be the next to depart the administration.

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Mullin has made headlines for all the wrong reasons since mangling the Trump administration’s messaging on the rare nationwide ground stop and a concerning series of tech outages—then defending his use of a government plane to attend a college football game immediately after the air travel mess. But Trump stood by Mullin in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.

“He’s a good person. He works very hard. I think he’s been working very hard,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect much turnover in his scandal-ridden Cabinet.

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“Not much,” the president said when asked whether there would be any more changes on the horizon. “We have a good Cabinet. ”also reported that Trump remains personally fond of Mullin and that the two talk regularly, though the president and other White House staff were unhappy with the secretary’s defense of his private-jet use. Staffers have already started a betting pool on how long Mullin will hold on to his role, sources told The Post.

And in MAGA land, outspoken loyalists Laura Loomer and Megyn Kelly have not hidden their disdain for Mullin.

“We have some of the dumbest people working in the admin, and every day they disgrace President Trump, who deserves better,” Loomer previously said. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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