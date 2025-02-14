Trump Budget Bill Clears Key Hurdle in House

A major bill advancing President Trump's policy agenda, including tax cuts and border security funding, passed a key vote in the House Budget Committee. Republicans are aiming to use the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill with a simple majority, bypassing the need for Democratic support.

A significant piece of legislation advancing a wide array of President Donald Trump 's policy goals cleared a crucial hurdle on Thursday, propelling Republicans closer to their objective of enacting the bill by sometime in May. The legislation garnered approval from the House Budget Committee through a partisan vote of 21 to 16 and is anticipated to be taken up by the entire House of Representatives for a floor vote later this month.

This success comes despite eleventh-hour negotiations that cast doubt on the bill's eventual passage even as the committee convened to discuss the text on Thursday morning. The 45-page resolution directs various House committees to identify a minimum of $1.5 trillion in spending cuts, with an allocation of $300 billion earmarked for border security, national defense, and the judiciary. Furthermore, the resolution directs $4 trillion toward raising the debt limit and includes $4.5 trillion to extend Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and other tax provisions championed by the president for the next decade. House and Senate Republicans are aiming to utilize the budget reconciliation process to pass a broad spectrum of Trump's policy goals, encompassing border security to eliminating taxes on tipped and overtime wages. By lowering the threshold for passage in the Senate from two-thirds to a simple majority, it allows the GOP to leverage their slender majorities to enact legislation into law with zero Democratic support, provided the measures included pertain to the budget and other fiscal matters.Conservative spending advocates on the House Budget Committee had pressed for assurances that Republicans would strive to minimize spending as much as feasible within the reconciliation process, particularly to offset new spending on Trump's tax priorities. However, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, informed reporters early Thursday afternoon that committee Republicans had reached an agreement on an amendment that would sway hesitant members. The proposed amendment would mandate a corresponding reduction in the $4.5 trillion tax allocation if Republicans failed to cut at least $2 trillion in spending elsewhere. Conversely, if spending cuts exceeded $2 trillion, the amount directed toward tax cuts would increase by the same amount. 'The amendment that will come up is a good amendment,' Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a Budget Committee fiscal hawk who had reservations about the original text, stated to Fox News Digital. 'It’s common sense. It’s doing what we said we’d be doing.' The House advanced its proposal after being compelled to postpone the committee vote last week due to disagreements over the baseline for spending cuts. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans advanced their own plan, passing a narrower bill on Wednesday night that included new funding for the border and defense but would defer Trump's tax cuts for a subsequent package. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., deemed that bill a 'nonstarter' in the House. Despite the House bill's passage of a critical test on Thursday, it marks merely the initial step in a protracted process. Passing a budget resolution then provides instructions to other committees to seek cuts and policy changes in their respective jurisdictions, before those proposals are consolidated into a single comprehensive bill. The House and Senate must also reconcile their two versions and pass identical legislation before it can be sent to President Trump's desk. Republicans hold a three-seat majority in the Senate and a one-seat majority in the House, signifying that they can ill afford significant dissent among themselves to pass a final bill





