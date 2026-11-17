President Donald Trump brushed off a series of outages at major agencies and companies, including the FAA, Microsoft, and Chase as just 'life.'

, which will culminate in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He knows stuff may be a mess at home, but you should get over it.

Trump’s departure from the United States comes just two weeks after a devastating showing in the midterm elections, and on the heels of a nationwide emergency aviation groundstop that continues to disrupt air travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thefiasco was only one of several significant technical outages in recent days. Last week, Microsoft’s email service, Outlook, experiencedthat has not yet been wholly resolved. Several major banks, including Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase, experienced widespread system disruptions on Monday.

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United Airlines also reported a “widespread system outage” this week that further disrupted travel in the aftermath of the FAA groundstop. Speaking at a press conference in the Philippines, Trump responded to questions about the outages by dismissing them.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen,” he said.

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“it’s fine. ” It’s not really just “life” for everyday Americans. Some have been stranded for days awaiting flights, out thousands of dollars, or unable to access work resources and banking information for their everyday needs. The Trump administration has largely botched the response to the flight groundstop, and Trump took days to address it himself.

He was reportedlywhen the crisis came to a head on Friday. The string of subsequent outages across critical systems is more than a little concerning for Americans, even more so when the country’s leadership seems wholly incapable of taking them anything seriously.

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