Trump Brokers Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announces peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, signaling a potential end to the devastating war that has raged for nearly three years. Both leaders express a desire for peace, and Trump instructs U.S. officials to initiate negotiations immediately.

Talks to end the war with Russia are set to begin, nearly three years after the invasion of Ukraine, which has caused the loss of tens of thousands of lives. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , and both leaders expressed a desire for peace. Trump instructed U.S. officials to initiate peace talks immediately.

Trump described his conversation with Putin as a 'lengthy and highly productive phone call,' where they discussed the war and agreed that ending the conflict was 'common sense.' He noted that both leaders acknowledged the benefits of future collaboration but emphasized the immediate need to stop the ongoing bloodshed. Trump stated that he and Putin agreed to work closely and even visit each other's countries, directing their respective teams to begin negotiations without delay.While Trump expressed optimism about the outcome of these negotiations, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously cast doubt on Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO and regaining all lost territories. Hegseth told officials from over 50 countries allied with Ukraine that returning to pre-2014 borders was an 'unrealistic objective.' Trump later agreed that Ukraine's NATO membership was unlikely and conceded that reclaiming all lost territories was improbable, but he suggested that some territories would be returned as part of a peace agreement. This development comes after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, following its 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region. The conflict has had a profound impact on global affairs, disrupting supply chains, increasing energy prices, and impacting investor and consumer confidence. The prospect of peace negotiations offers a glimmer of hope for a resolution to this devastating war.The potential lifting of sanctions is also a factor that could motivate both sides towards a peaceful settlement. Trump's intervention provides Putin with a diplomatic 'off-ramp' to extricate himself from the war without appearing to lose face.The Kremlin, in response to Trump's announcement, has expressed a positive outlook. Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin supported Trump's call for cooperation between the two countries. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, also hailed the potential for a future shaped by cooperation rather than confrontation





