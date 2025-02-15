Trump Border Czar Slams Ocasio-Cortez for Advising Migrants on 'Know Your Rights' with ICE

Former Trump border czar Tom Homan criticizes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for hosting a webinar advising migrants on how to handle encounters with ICE. Homan questions whether her actions impede law enforcement and seeks clarification from the Department of Justice.

Former Trump administration border czar Tom Homan criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for hosting a webinar advising migrants on how to handle encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ). Homan, in an interview with Fox News Digital, expressed concern that Ocasio-Cortez's guidance could potentially aid individuals who might commit crimes against others.

He questioned whether her actions constituted an impediment to federal law enforcement and stated that he was seeking clarification from the Department of Justice on the matter. Ocasio-Cortez hosted the 'Know Your Rights with ICE' webinar on her Facebook page, providing viewers with information on how to respond to ICE search requests and outlining alleged tactics employed by ICE agents to gain compliance. The webinar also covered topics like recording searches and differentiating between various warrants. While Ocasio-Cortez did not directly participate in the webinar, she disseminated tips and posters on Instagram, encouraging her followers to share and study them. Homan responded by asserting that assisting individuals in the US illegally violates federal law and that Ocasio-Cortez's efforts undermine ICE's efforts to enforce immigration laws. He emphasized the importance of upholding Congressional statutes and suggested that Ocasio-Cortez familiarize herself with relevant legal codes. Ocasio-Cortez, in turn, defended her actions, stating that she was promoting civil education and ensuring ICE's compliance with the law. She highlighted the fact that becoming undocumented in the United States is a civil offense, not a criminal one. She asserted her commitment to protecting New Yorkers and maintaining families together





