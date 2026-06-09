Trump Booed by Knicks Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump faced widespread boos and protests during his visit to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, as Knicks fans expressed their disapproval while heavy security disrupted fan experience.

President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where they were met with a chorus of boos from the New York Knicks crowd.

The president's arrival prompted extensive security measures, including a steel ring around the arena and heightened checks that caused long lines and delays for fans. Outside, protests and anti-Trump signs were widespread, with messages like 'Nobody wants you here' and 'Trump must go.

' During the national anthem, the boos lasted about ten seconds, described as 'thunderous' by the White House pool report. Trump and Kai appeared to smirk at the reaction while standing behind bulletproof glass in a suite, joined by Knicks owner James Dolan and cabinet members. Trump's comments about ticket prices-suggesting fans could watch on TV if they couldn't afford tickets-further inflamed public sentiment.

The event highlighted tensions between the president and many New Yorkers, with the NYPD and Secret Service implementing extensive protocols to manage the visit





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