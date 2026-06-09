Trump booed at NBA Finals game in Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game, but was met with loud boos from the crowd at Madison Square Garden when shown on video screens during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump made history on Monday night by becoming the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game. The event took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Game 3 of the NBA Finals was held.

Trump, a self-proclaimed longtime New York Knicks fan, was shown on the arena's video screens during the national anthem. Almost immediately, the crowd erupted in loud boos, which were heard throughout the venue. The reaction was captured by multiple news outlets and quickly spread on social media. Some fans cheered, but the booing was overwhelming.

The president appeared unfazed, watching the game from a private suite. This incident marks another chapter in Trump's contentious relationship with professional sports and their fans. Earlier, Trump had traded barbs with NBA players and league officials over various issues, including national anthem protests. The booing at the Finals underscores the deep political divides in the United States, even in entertainment settings.

The Knicks, who historically have had a strong fan base, have not won an NBA championship since 1973. Trump's attendance was seen by some as a political move to engage with sports fans ahead of the upcoming election.

However, the hostile reception suggests that such outreach may be challenging. The game itself was competitive, but the spotlight remained on the unusual political drama unfolding in the stands. Security was tight, and the NYPD reported no major incidents. The NBA declined to comment on the president's appearance.

Fans interviewed after the game expressed mixed feelings, with some saying they wished politics would stay out of sports, while others felt the booing was justified. This event is likely to be discussed in the coming days as part of the broader cultural and political discourse surrounding the 2024 election. The president's motorcade departed shortly after the third quarter, avoiding the crowds. The first lady did not accompany him.

This was not the first time Trump has faced public booing. Similar incidents occurred at baseball games and other sporting events during his presidency. The contrast between the silence during the anthem and the booing at the president's image was noted by commentators. Some supporters argued that the booing came from a small, vocal minority, while critics pointed to the widespread discontent.

Regardless, the moment was captured vividly by cameras and will likely become a memorable image of the 2024 campaign season. As the NBA Finals continue, the league will have to navigate the political tensions that arise when the highest office in the land intersects with America's pastime. The Knicks' fans, known for their passion, made their feelings clear. It remains to be seen how the president will respond to this public rebuke.

His team has not issued an official statement. The White House press secretary was traveling with the president and declined to comment on the record. This story continues to develop as more details emerge about the president's decision to attend the game and the reaction of the crowd. The NBA Finals are a showcase for the league, and having the president in attendance added an unexpected layer of intensity.

The game proceeded without further incidents, and the home team went on to win. However, the booing will be remembered as a significant moment in the intersection of sports and politics





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