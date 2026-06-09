Trump Booed as Spurs Stun Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG

A politically charged atmosphere at Madison Square Garden saw Donald Trump heavily booed while the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama's 32 points, upset the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The game featured heightened security, a mixed-reception halftime show by Cardi B, and a resilient Knicks effort falling short against a surging Spurs squad.

Monday night at Madison Square Garden was a collision of basketball, politics, and celebrity, creating an atmosphere unlike any other in NBA Finals history. The sell-out crowd, dreaming of a Knicks championship after half a century, was also acutely aware of the presence of former President Donald Trump , who attended the game.

This combination transformed the arena into a heavily fortified zone before tip-off, with law enforcement deployed at the highest level, complete with barriers, metal detectors, and armed officers patrolling the perimeter. The security operation, likened to a TSA checkpoint, contrasted sharply with the buzzing media circus inside, where figures like Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith, and actor Ben Stiller roamed the corridors. Stiller, a famous Knicks superfan, filmed the pre-game frenzy, capturing the organized chaos before taking his courtside seat.

Once the game began, the political spectacle continued. When Trump appeared on the big screen during introductions, the Madison Square Garden crowd responded with loud, unmistakable boos, making their disapproval clear regardless of his hometown connection. The basketball, however, provided its own drama as the underdog San Antonio Spurs, powered by a sensational performance from Victor Wembanyama, upset the apple cart. Wembanyama poured in 32 points with seven rebounds, dismantling the Knicks' defense with a maturity beyond his years.

Stephon Castle added 23 points, and the Spurs delivered a performance worthy of the Finals stage, despite being considered a team on the brink of a sweep by many analysts. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson's 32 points and OG Anunoby's 28, fought valiantly and held a halftime lead that sent the Garden into a frenzy. But the third quarter belonged to San Antonio, who outscored New York decisively to seize control.

The final buzzer confirmed a 115-111 victory for the Spurs, leaving the Knicks' championship dream hanging by a thread. Adding to the night's quirks, halftime featured a performance by Cardi B that some found underwhelming despite the marquee billing. Now the series shifts to Game 4, back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with the Knicks facing must-win territory and the Spurs aiming to close out the stunned home crowd





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Donald Trump Madison Square Garden

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