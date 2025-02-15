Trump Blocks Federal Funds for Schools With COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

President Trump issued an executive order prohibiting schools and colleges with COVID-19 vaccine mandates from receiving federal funding, despite no states currently having such mandates.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday prohibiting schools and colleges with COVID-19 vaccine mandates from receiving federal funding , although no states currently have such a requirement. The directive specifically targets COVID-19 vaccine mandates , while all states mandate certain other vaccinations for students to prevent diseases like measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, and whooping cough, with some exemptions.

The White House stated in a fact sheet that COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'threaten educational opportunities.' The order instructs the Education Department and the Health and Human Services Department to develop a plan to eliminate 'coercive' COVID-19 vaccine mandates and report on the compliance of schools. Mr. Trump's directive also encompasses education service agencies, state education agencies, and local education agencies. During the 2024 campaign, Mr. Trump pledged that he 'would not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.' Notably, Mr. Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known vaccine skeptic, to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Kennedy's confirmation by the Senate this week occurred despite concerns regarding his stance on vaccinations.





