Trump told Fox News that “I didn’t like doing it, but I listened to people.”

“I have some very good people, and it could have worked out. But we had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believe too much in memorandums.

You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum,” Trump said.

Also read Vance’s midterm blame game hits snag as Trump’s own Israel ambassador disputes key claim

“It delayed things a little bit. It wasn’t a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can’t be trusted. ”talks because of the MOU — quickly adding that he differs with his VP on whether the war was worth it.

“He’s doing a very good job. No, well, he basically just left one thing out. If we had it to do again , would you do again? And the answer is absolutely yes,” the president said of Vance.

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s birthday ball in New Bern, N.C. , Nov. 12, 2026. Vance served with the 2nd MAW.

“What we’re doing is the right thing. I think long-term we’ll be judged very well. Short-term, I the elections are coming up. They say, ‘This is a problem,’ but I’m not going to be guided by that.

”rather than international diplomacy. But Vance isn’t entirely off the Iran portfolio, sources told The Post, and would likely return to his negotiating role if there’s progress in stalled talks. A tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman in a social media video released Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. One administration official said that Trump wanted to convey “strategic patience” with his statement.

“If he ever sees a smart deal worth looking at, he’ll send the VP to get it done,” the official said. Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are now the president’s primary negotiators with Iran.but that he would keep in place the “status quo” naval blockade of Iranian ports. U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's birthday ball in New Bern, N.C. , Nov. 12, 2026.

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Vance served with the 2nd MAW. A tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman in a social media video released Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.