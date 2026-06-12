Trump blasts Tehran after Iran leaks its own demands in peace deal: ‘They better get their act together!’

President Trump expressed frustration with Iran after its foreign ministry said Tehran “had not reached a final conclusion” on any peace agreement. The president called them “very dishonorabl…

President Trump expressed frustration with Iran after its foreign ministry said Tehran “had not reached a final conclusion” on any peace agreement. The president called them “very dishonorable people to deal with” and warned, “they had better get their act together and fast!

” "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing…" – President Donald J. TrumpIranian state media reported that Tehran will negotiate with the US to retain the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities. It also reported that Iran has not agreed to ceding management of the Strait of Hormuz and wants the release of $24 billion of Iran’s frozen funds as “compensation” for damage incurred from the bombing campaign.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” the president wrote on Truth Social. Trump said on Thursday the deal was in its final stages of negotiation and that Iran had agreed to end its nuclear program. He said it could be signed as early as this weekend.





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