Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Beirut Strike Amid Iran Peace Talks

President Trump criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's 'judgment' after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, warning it could jeopardize a pending US-Iran peace deal. The strike was a response to Hezbollah fire from Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong frustration with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding a recent Israel i strike on Beirut. According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, Trump criticized Netanyahu 's judgment, saying he had 'no f***ing judgment' and was angry about the timing of the attack given ongoing US efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran.

The strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood, a response to Hezbollah firing projectiles into northern Israel. Trump, celebrating his 80th birthday at the White House with a UFC event, argued the attack was disproportionate and risked undermining the Iran peace process. He posted on Truth Social that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the initial Hezbollah attack was 'very small and meaningless' and should not have triggered a major escalation.

The Israeli military maintained it precisely hit terrorist targets and cited Hezbollah's ceasefire violation. Hezbollah responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israeli troops, though no immediate casualties were reported from either side. The clash occurred amid intense diplomatic efforts to finalize a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending regional conflicts, with Trump urging all parties to stand down and avoid further attacks.

Meanwhile, Trump's birthday celebrations include a UFC fight on White House grounds, attended by thousands of guests





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