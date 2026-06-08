Trump blasts ‘crooked’ California elections as Spencer Pratt falls into 3rd place in LA primary

President Trump labeled the California elections “crooked” in a blistering tirade and threatened “great trouble and consternation” if the Republicans are locked out in November’s general election. …

President Trump labeled the California primaries “crooked” in a blistering tirade and threatened “great trouble and consternation” if the Republicans are locked out in November’s general election. for the first time Sunday, five days after polls closed, and Steve Hilton hasn’t stamped his ticket to November’s gubernatorial election yet.

“Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Trump previously claimed the Democrats are “trying to steal the elections” and announced a probe into the sluggish vote count. Raman has managed to overtake Pratt by gaining more votes than the former reality TV star in every update that has been provided since Tuesday.

Pratt’s 8.1 percentage point lead over Raman that he held on election night has now turned into a 0.4% deficit. Incumbent mayor Karen Bass has already confirmed her place in November’s run-off – having received 34.7% of the vote with 83% of ballots counted.

“A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday… 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before? ” Pratt wrote as heCalifornia’s vote count often stretches beyond Election Day because officials must verify signatures, process millions of vote-by-mail ballots, and conduct required audits before certifying results.officials up to 30 days after an election to complete the official canvass, count every valid ballot, and perform post-election checks to ensure accuracy.

All California voters receive mail-in ballots and these are valid as long as they are posted by election day – and arrive at offices by June 9. The results must be reported to the California Secretary of State by July 3 – and these will be certified one week later. California’s sluggish vote counting has irked Hilton, who has branded the saga a “shambles.

”“The snail-like pace of the vote counting process in California is just another example of the incompetence and uselessness of the state government. ” Hilton labeled Xavier Becerra, who has already rubber-stamped his place at November’s election, “bumbling” and said, “If he was in charge of the Olympics the 100 meters would take 6 days! ”on “Sunday Morning Futures” he’s “very confident” he will finish in the top two places — despite the slow vote count.

He is 4.4 percentage points ahead of billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer and 72% of the vote has been counted.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California Governor Election 2026 Donald Trump Los Angeles Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt Steve Hilton

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump storms off 'Meet the Press' interview, rips Welker, ABC, CBS, CNN as 'crooked'Trump abruptly ended his 'Meet the Press' interview with Kristen Welker in Wisconsin after heated exchanges over election fraud claims and Jan. 6.

Read more »

NBC reporter’s six-word claim about California elections that sparked Trump storming offThere has been no evidence of voter fraud or election rigging in California.

Read more »

President Trump storms off NBC interview after claiming California election was 'rigged''Meet the Press' host pushed back on Trump's claim that the still undecided California election was rigged.

Read more »

President Trump Accuses NBC of RIGGING ELECTIONS and CALLING NETWORK CROOKEDPresident Trump said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the network rigged elections and described them as being crooked. Trump also stated that he received unfavorable press coverage during the elections and implied that he believed the network was biased against him.

Read more »