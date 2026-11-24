President Donald Trump sharply criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday over his decision to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison without parole.

President Trump criticized California Gov. Gavin News om during a speech at the Department of Justice over News om's decision to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison, calling the governor a "terrible" leader.

President Donald Trump criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute more than 500 death sentences to life in prison without parole. Newsom defended the decision and criticized Trump’s use of presidential pardons. Most of the commutations would require California Supreme Court approval.

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Trump’s Justice Department speech included accounts from relatives of crime victims affected by Newsom’s clemency decision. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday over his decision to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison without parole. Speaking at the Department of Justice during an event focused on protecting American families, Trump made Newsom’s clemency decision a central focus of his remarks.

"For years now, we have watched the radical left commit one betrayal of justice and safety after another," Trump said. His speech included firsthand accounts from relatives of crime victims affected by Newsom’s decision.

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"Newsom, a terrible governor in so many ways, came along and stole away the only closure those families might ever have," Trump said. "He stood with the murderers and child slayers. " Newsom has described his decision this month as one of the most difficult of his career, acknowledging that it would resurface painful memories for victims’ families. Most of the commutations would require approval from the California Supreme Court.

In a statement responding to Trump’s speech, Newsom blasted the president’s use of his own pardon power.

"I won’t take lectures on accountability from a President who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them. Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power," Newsom said. Trump has long sought to present himself as a tough-on-crime president and a strong supporter of law enforcement.

He has taken credit for falling violent crime rates, though experts say the decline began in 2022. The information in this story comes from President Donald Trump’s speech at the Department of Justice on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.