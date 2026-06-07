Trump Blames Rain for 'Meet the Press' Meltdown, Claims NBC Controls Weather

Former President Donald Trump walked out of a 'Meet the Press' interview, later claiming he was angry at NBC News because of the rain and suggesting the network could control weather. The bizarre remarks sparked widespread mockery online. The interview, conducted in a dry barn, covered topics including election fraud claims, gas prices, farming, and the war with Iran before Trump abruptly left after about 50 minutes, storming off and stomping on his microphone. Host Kristen Welker said the interview was complicated by weather issues but they still had a substantial conversation.

by suggesting that he was just “a bit angry” with NBC News for not adequately controlling the weather to his tastes.

“But it was raining. And it was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them.

But we had a good time. ” Moments after having a meltdown on 'Meet the Press,' Trump said that the rain made him angry at NBC News. On X, viewers of both the interview and his follow-up excuse were quick to point out just how bizarre his comments were.

“Was it raining in the room? Does he think NBC controls the weather? Make this make sense. ,” one person: “Ummm. I’d never seen the rain cause someone psychosis before this, but if that’s a thing for him, maybe Donny shouldn’t come out to play on rainy days??? ” In Trump’s interview—inside a sheltered, dry barn with a metal roof—Welker managed to question the president on topics including his election fraud claims, gas prices, the state of American farming, and the war with Iran.

Unfortunately, Trump stormed off around 50 minutes after sitting down, laying into Welker for her interview tactics before stomping on his microphone as he left.is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN. One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” he said, before mockingly adding: “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

”While the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Welker—who attempted to stop Trump from leaving in a rage—has shared her own update on X. “My interview with President Trump on Friday afternoon was unfortunately complicated by weather issues,” she shared alongside a photo of the duo sitting in the barn.

“In spite of those challenges, we still had a substantial conversation on issues from the Iran war to the economy to the so-called ‘anti-weaponization’ fund. ”While Trump claimed to be put on edge by the very existence of rain, it could be that the agricultural setting also proved traumatic for him. , citing a “near 40-point switcheroo” in Iowa, with the president’s net approval rating of 18 points in 2024 dropping to -14 points in May 2026.





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