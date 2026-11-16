Trump Blames Outdated FAA Equipment for Historic Nationwide Flight Ground Stop

President Trump attributes the massive airline disruption to 55-year-old Federal Aviation Administration technology, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeks $50 billion to overhaul the system.

President Donald Trump attributed the severe nationwide airline disruption to antiquated aviation infrastructure, specifically targeting technology that he described as being half a century old. The former president stated that the Federal Aviation Administration equipment suffered a critical failure that forced the grounding of thousands of flights, creating travel chaos for over one million passengers across the United States.

Historic Aviation Disruption Details

The crisis unfolded on Friday evening when a communications outage within Federal Aviation Administration systems compelled air traffic controllers to implement a complete nationwide ground stop. This emergency measure halted 3,500 flights currently in the air, ordering them to land immediately, and prevented any new domestic departures from taking off. The stoppage lasted approximately five hours, beginning around 3:30 pm and concluding near 8:20 pm, marking only the second such event since the terrorist attacks on September 11.

Also read Trump administration blames ‘overloaded’ systems for ground stop after FAA lets flights resume

The operational shutdown triggered one of the most significant travel snarls in recent American history. Data from the airline tracking service FlightAware indicates that more than 20,000 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday. Additionally, over 25,000 flights experienced delays during that same period, with the ripple effects of the outage continuing to disrupt schedules into Monday. The cumulative impact on the traveling public was substantial, leaving millions of Americans stranded or delayed during the weekend.

Blame and Infrastructure Criticism

Speaking at the White House on Monday before departing for Asia, President Trump placed the blame squarely on legacy systems and previous administration policies. He characterized the failed hardware as having suffered a "heart attack" due to its age, noting that some components were 55 years old. Trump argued that the solution required blowing up the old equipment and installing new systems simultaneously, a process he claimed could be managed with minimal difficulty.

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The President also directed criticism toward the Biden administration, alleging that the previous leadership mishandled infrastructure upgrades. Trump claimed that the former administration hooked copper wiring into glass fiber-optic cables, a combination he described as electrically impossible and wasteful of taxpayer money. He asserted that the resulting equipment was fundamentally flawed and that the money spent on these upgrades was lost due to poor engineering decisions.

Transportation Secretary's Funding Request

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy echoed the assessment of faulty infrastructure, stating that the upgrade work performed in recent years was shoddy and directly resulted in the communication failure. Duffy emphasized that the current systems are inadequate for modern air traffic demands and require immediate and substantial investment to prevent future catastrophic outages. He presented a case to Congress for at least $50 billion to fully overhaul the aviation communication network.

This requested funding amount is remarkably high, effectively doubling the Federal Aviation Administration's entire 2026 budget, which stands at $22 billion. For context, the entire Department of Transportation's budget for 2026 is listed at $116 billion. President Trump supported this initiative, telling reporters that the goal is to create a system that is beyond safe and the best in the world, but achieving this standard requires significant additional cash from Congress.

Security Concerns and Air Force One

As President Trump departed on Monday for a week-long trip to Asia, security questions surrounded his new presidential aircraft, a Boeing 747 gifted to the administration by Qatari officials. The plane has faced scrutiny for lacking full defensive capabilities and recently became the center of a clandestine operation where the President was smuggled out of the jet via a catering truck after credible threats were received. Despite these incidents, Trump dismissed concerns about potential attacks by Iranian drones during the flight.

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When asked if he feared being targeted while aboard the foreign-supplied aircraft, Trump responded sharply to reporters, stating, "I'm worried about you - because if they get me, you're gone, too." He took no personal responsibility for the aviation outage, praising Secretary Duffy for keeping passengers safe during the crisis. Trump concluded that the fault lay with systems that should have been updated forty years prior, leaving the burden of modernization on current legislative and executive actions.