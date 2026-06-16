Trump Blames Netanyahu for High Civilian Death Toll in Lebanon During G7 Press Run‑Through

Former President Donald Trump condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the G7 summit, saying Israel's prolonged campaign against Hezbollah has caused too many Lebanese casualties and urging a faster, less destructive approach.

At the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump used a press briefing with the Qatari delegation, led by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to launch a sharp critique of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct of the war in Lebanon.

Trump claimed that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah was dragging on far too long and that the resulting civilian toll was intolerable.

'Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed,' he told reporters, adding that the Israeli forces should have been able to achieve their objectives more quickly. The former president suggested that Israel's tactics were needlessly destructive, noting, 'You don't have to knock down an apartment building every time you're looking for somebody. There are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they're not all Hezbollah.

' Trump's remarks came as Lebanon's health ministry reported that, between March 2 and June 14, Israeli strikes had killed at least 3,783 people and wounded 11,699 others on Lebanese soil. The ministry does not separate civilian casualties from combatant deaths, but the numbers underscore the scale of the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in the south of Lebanon.

Trump also expressed displeasure that Israel had bombed parts of Beirut only two hours before a United States‑Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) was slated to be signed on Sunday.

'Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,' Trump said, emphasizing that he was not satisfied with the way Israeli forces were handling the conflict with Hezbollah. He went further, claiming he had already urged Israeli officials to allow Syria to deal with the Iran‑backed militia, stating, 'If Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, then Syria should take care of Hezbollah.

' The former president's comments were delivered against a backdrop of broader diplomatic activity at the G7 gathering. While Israel is not a member of the G7 and was not invited to the summit, several Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, were present. Earlier in the week, President Trump, U.S. Vice President Kamala Vance, and Iranian officials signed a memorandum that inaugurated a 60‑day negotiation window aimed at de‑escalating the Iran‑Israel confrontation.

The agreement, according to a senior administration official, permits Israel to respond to Lebanese attacks without breaching the terms of the MOU. At the same time, footage showed Trump and the Emir of Qatar sharing a brief laugh during a joint press availability, while images of smoke rising from an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon and Lebanese troops redeploying to displaced‑person areas illustrated the ongoing volatility on the ground.

Trump also highlighted his long‑standing relationship with Syrian President Ahmed al‑Sharaa, describing him as a 'young, attractive guy' and a 'fighter,' despite al‑Sharaa's past appearance on the FBI's most‑wanted list for alleged links to al‑Qaeda. In a broader rhetorical flourish, Trump asserted that without U.S. support there would be no Israel, and without his own leadership, there would be no Israel at all, echoing his earlier claim that only his administration was willing to confront Iran directly





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