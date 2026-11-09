Trump Blames Iran War and Strict Immigration for Midterm Losses

US President Donald Trump admits his harsh deportation policy hurt Republicans in midterms, citing voter backlash and the Iran conflict as primary drivers of electoral defeat.

US President Donald Trump has publicly conceded that his administration's aggressive immigration crackdown was excessively harsh, acknowledging that the policy contributed to Republican losses in the recent midterm elections. In a candid interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, aired on November 8, 2026, the President reflected on the political fallout, admitting that some enforcement measures went beyond what was necessary for border security.

Deportation Policy Backlash

The US President explicitly stated that his administration had been too tough on immigration enforcement, a sentiment echoed by exit polls showing that 58 percent of voters believed his immigration measures had gone too far. This statistical reality prompted significant shifts in voter behavior, particularly among Latino voters who moved back to support Democratic candidates. Trump explained that while a portion of the country favored strict deportations, many believed that settled individuals with good jobs who committed minor violations should have remained in the country.

Also read Ironies of Trump's EV Push and Iran War Impact on Midterms

He noted that the removal of individuals who had created only a single violation or broke the law by entering illegally was a misstep. Despite this concession, the administration still appointed hardliner Stephen Miller to replace outgoing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, signaling a continued commitment to strict enforcement principles. However, Trump expressed a willingness to engage with congressional Democrats to craft a new immigration strategy that avoids the pitfalls of the previous approach.

Blaming Iran Conflict on Voters

Addressing the loss of more than 40 House seats and at least seven Senate seats, the President identified the war with Iran as a primary driver of voter dissatisfaction. He argued that the electorate did not like the war, which he claimed was the main reason for the Republican defeat in the midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance had already declared online that the conflict was the obvious reason for the loss, a diagnosis that Trump confirmed he agreed with, albeit with a specific caveat regarding future decisions.

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When challenged on whether he would repeat the decision to attack Iran if given the chance again, Trump responded with an emphatic yes. He asserted that the degradation of Iran's nuclear program justified the political cost incurred during the election cycle. He stated that history would likely view the military action as a very good decision, separating the strategic outcome from the immediate electoral consequences.

Defending Campaign Endorsements

The President also addressed criticisms regarding his personal endorsements during the campaign, specifically defending his support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn. Trump insisted that Cornyn would have lost the election regardless of the endorsement, suggesting that the broader political climate rather than specific candidate choices drove the results. He added that his own supporters did not vote in high numbers, or in some instances, did not like the candidates on the ballot, further complicating the explanation for the party's performance.

He noted that being off the ballot himself was a factor, as his supporters did not vote as strongly as expected. This lack of turnout among his base, combined with the aforementioned dissatisfaction with immigration and foreign policy, created a perfect storm for the Republican Party's midterm struggles. The President's candid assessment highlights the delicate balance between enforcing strict policies and maintaining broad electoral support.

Perspectives on Anomalous Phenomena

Shifting topics to unexplained anomalous phenomena, or UFOs, Trump shared insights from his time in the Oval Office regarding reports from military pilots. He mentioned that Air Force pilots, whom he described as grounded and solid professionals, regularly reported baffling encounters with unidentified aerial objects. While he admitted he is not too much of a believer in the extraterrestrial explanations often associated with such sightings, he emphasized the credibility of the witnesses who brought the information to his attention.

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The President's comments underscore the ongoing interest in national security matters involving unidentified flying objects, even as he focuses on the domestic political ramifications of his administration's recent actions. The juxtaposition of strict immigration enforcement, foreign military intervention, and national security mysteries paints a complex picture of the challenges facing the current US administration. As the political dust settles, the focus may now shift to how the Republican Party adapts its messaging on these contentious issues in future cycles.