Trump blames Democrats for stock market plunge after sweeping midterm victories

Trump blamed Democrats' midterm wins for Wall Street's massive sell-off, warning Americans on Truth Social that their 401(k)s have dropped.

Dems zero in on Trump administration investigationsTesla and SpaceX brace for political scrutiny as Elon Musk is targetedStuart Varney: American cities are about to repeat the same mistakesblamed Democrats' sweeping midterm election victories for Thursday's massive stock market sell-off after the party's sweeping midterm election victories, and Wall Street suffered its sharpest sell-off since April 2025.

"The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election," Trump wrote. "Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this," he continued.

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"Your 401s have, therefore, dropped. "President Donald Trump blamed Democrats' sweeping midterm election victories for Thursday's sharp stock market sell-off, warning that Americans' retirement savings had taken a hit. "Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats," he wrote. "Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.

"The S&P 500 also declined 4.36%, while the Nasdaq entered correction territory, closing more than 10% below its October record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,833 points, or 3.44%, Thursday after U.S. stocks suffered steep losses following the midterm elections.

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"The obvious catalyst for the sharp sell-off is that markets are pricing in the midterm results," eToro market analyst Jakub Rochlitz said. The market downturn came just one day after stocks rallied after the midterm elections, wiping out the previous session's gains. President Donald Trump criticized Democrats after a massive Wall Street sell-off that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,800 points Thursday.

Beyond the election results, investors have also raised concerns about the enormous borrowing and spending fueling the AI boom, particularly as