Trump Blames Biden Outage System After Historic Flight Shutdown

President Trump demands $50 billion for air traffic control upgrades following the first nationwide flight grounding since 9/11, blaming the previous administration for delays.

President Donald Trump issued a stern public statement on Sunday morning, directly blaming former President Joe Biden and an outdated infrastructure for the historic nationwide flight grounding that paralyzed American skies earlier this week. Following a period of intense scrutiny and media criticism regarding his initial silence during the crisis, Trump utilized his social media platform to demand immediate legislative action. He argued that the current air traffic control mechanisms are dangerously obsolete and require a massive, immediate financial injection to ensure future national safety and operational efficiency.

Criticism of Outdated US Air Traffic Control

The Federal Aviation Administration initiated a complete ground stop of all US flights at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday due to a catastrophic communications failure within air traffic control centers. This event marked the first time in American history that such a nationwide shutdown occurred outside of the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. The disruption caused widespread panic among travelers and resulted in thousands of subsequent delays across the entire national transportation network, highlighting severe vulnerabilities in the country's aviation security protocols.

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President Trump Demands Immediate Funding Action

In his Sunday morning address, Trump characterized the existing air traffic management infrastructure as being fifty years old and described the state of the system as ridiculous. He asserted that the previous administration had intentionally set back necessary modernization efforts by years, causing unnecessary delays in critical safety improvements. Trump emphasized that while work has already begun, the process must be accelerated through a single, comprehensive legislative approval rather than fragmented funding allocations. He pledged that with Congressional support, the United States could rapidly build the best air control system in the world, ensuring maximum efficiency and safety for all domestic and international flights.

Transportation Secretary Defends Presidential Silence

During a high-profile interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced aggressive questioning regarding the White House's lack of visible leadership during the initial chaos of the shutdown. Bash expressed frustration that the American public was left in fear, wondering if the incident was a cyberattack or a rogue AI error, while the President remained silent for approximately a day and a half. She pointed out that Trump had been actively posting on social media about revitalizing a golf course during the crisis, contrasting these leisure activities with the perceived lack of urgent presidential engagement regarding the national emergency.

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White House Claims Constant Presidential Engagement

Duffy firmly rejected the characterization that the President was absent, explaining that he and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin were airborne when the disaster struck. Upon landing, both officials proceeded directly to the White House and entered the Oval Office to coordinate a whole-of-government response alongside President Trump. Duffy detailed that the President was in constant contact with intelligence and security leaders, including Director of National Intelligence, NSA, CISA, and FBI representatives. He insisted that Trump was fully engaged, tracking every development, and had already instructed that resources from any other department could be deployed as needed to resolve the crisis.

$50 Billion Funding Request and Next Steps

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the severity of the communications failure to the failure of Congress to adequately fund a modernized system, calling for approximately $50 billion in new appropriations. He argued that providing these resources is the only way to prevent similar disruptions in the future and protect the traveling public. Following his appearances across five major Sunday public affairs television programs, Duffy reiterated that the President considers the safety of passengers to be his top priority. The administration now faces the legislative challenge of securing the requested funding to overhaul the aging infrastructure before the next major travel season begins.