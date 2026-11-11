Trump BFF Roasted for Wild Meltdown About Email Glitch

“They are calling this the most boomer post of all time,” one person wrote about Mark Levin’s technical troubles.

Donald Trump ally Mark Levin took a beating online after he shared with the world that he had spent “the entire day” trying to regain access to his AOL email account.

Levin, a lawyer, Fox News host, and Trump appointee on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, made the admission ahead of his radio show Tuesday afternoon.

Also read Top takeaways from Trump's wild White House press event with Dana White

“Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email,” the 69-year-oldon X. “For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven’t heard a thing.

”Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame“You would think that, since I’m one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You’d be wrong,” he continued.

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“So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I’m dropping them. ”Levin’s post garnered over 1.2 million views as of publication.

Among those who saw it were commentators who were merciless in their ridicule.it was an example of him being out of touch: “Christ dude, everyone knows you’re out of touch but this is a measure of distance away from reality that shouldn’t be possible. ”One critic was South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who used the neoconservative former Reagan administration staffer’s political positions against him.

“The last man on Earth still using AOL is also the last man still arguing for endless Middle East wars,” sheLevin, who only follows one X account—Trump’s—replied, “That really hurt. Has anyone ever told you how sharp you are? No? Well, soon you’ll be off the public dole, looking for a private sector job?

It’ll be tough. You’re really not qualified for much. Do let us all know where you’ve landed. ” The Daily Beast has reached out to Levin via an email contact for his show, but did not immediately hear back.

AOL could not be reached prior to publication.

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“The reason I haven’t switched isn’t because I’m stuck with AOL. It’s because that’s where all my emails are—since the 1980s,” he said.

“It’s just a pain to switch over, but we’re going to once I get it back. All day, since early this morning, I’ve not been able to get into my email account. We’ve gone through the process repeatedly,” he said.

“We put in all the secret numbers that they want, or the questions that they asked. Then they blocked us out of that, then we make a call, I was hung up on twice, then we finally get through to somebody else, and they say we’ve got to raise this with their supervisor. I don’t know why—just unlock the damn thing! ” he fumed.

“I’ve given you every security number and everything I have. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s