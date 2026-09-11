Trump says Iran war militarily over, keeps economic blockade with new Operation Iron Gate

President Trump said the war with Iran is militarily effectively over after meeting Qatar's prime minister, but he will maintain a naval blockade and a new land-route effort called Operation Iron Gate.

President Donald Trump said on Nov. 9, 2026 that the war with Iran is militarily effectively over, but he will keep the status quo of isolating Tehran economically through a naval blockade and a newly announced effort to cut overland trading routes.

Trump made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting with Qatar's prime minister earlier in the day. He said the decision not to resume strikes on Iran followed a conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The president also announced Operation Iron Gate, a new initiative to sever Iran's land connections to other countries. He described the combined pressure as a total lockdown by land and sea.

Also read White House Says Trump Holds All the Cards Against Iran After Midterm Losses

Trump Calls Iran Economic Situation Failing

Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and others prefer the status quo. He called it a continuation of the greatest naval blockade in the history of the United States, and probably in the history of the world. Trump said Iran is a failing country with 301 percent inflation and problems like you do not want to even think about.

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He added that Iran has been decapitated but said he is still looking for a long-term solution to ensure Iran's nuclear program is defanged. He said there was positive momentum toward ending the war without going into detail. The president offered some of his most definitive comments about moving away from his threat to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections passed. The president's Republican Party lost both chambers of Congress to Democrats in last week's elections.

The election was shadowed by dissatisfaction among the American electorate over the 8-month-old war, which has led to a surge in fuel prices that has impacted nearly every sector of the global economy. Trump said the military action does not seem to be a very necessary thing, but we are locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes.

US Forces Ready For Middle East Changes

He also said U.S. forces are fully locked and loaded if there is any change with respect to developments in the Middle East. We do not think there is going to be any reason to use it, Trump said.

However, it is going very well. You know, we have not lost a soldier in six months. Trump told CNN in a phone interview Sunday that as long as the U.S. sees progress in negotiations with the Iranians and they sign a strong agreement, it is highly unlikely it is going to be necessary to resume strikes. He said, however, that the U.S. had identified infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges, that it would strike if military action resumes.

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Trump Explains Reason For Keeping Conflict Status

When a journalist asked Trump why he will not simply announce an end to the conflict, the president said it was because we have some great allies there, and we have to make sure they are not hurt. They are right now a lot safer than they were six months ago, because Iran has been very much decapitated, Trump went on.

But they are still the bully of the Middle East a little bit, and I see that we want to make sure they are okay. We want to make sure it is a long-term solution, not just a short term; they will never have a nuclear weapon. But we have to make sure that is a long term. So it is ending quickly.

Trump Insists Iran Non Nuclear Is Non Negotiable

But we want to take care of people that have been very good to us over the years. Trump said he has agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that everybody has agreed Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. He called that a non-negotiable point. They understand that.

They accept that. They do not admit that they accept it, and they will tell you that they do not accept it, but they accept it 100 percent. The president said the U.S. is not withdrawing its military presence in the region. He said the status quo is being kept really at the behest of countries that are Iran's neighbors.