With no signs that he’s learned much from the 2026 midterms debacle, the president is clinging more firmly than ever to his adoring MAGA base.

did not even bother to dispute the fairness of the election or the accuracy of the count. But to no one’s surprise, voters’ deep dissatisfaction with his leadership has not prompted a change in behavior from the president.

Since Election Day, he has doubled down on some of his most unpopular positions and personnel, lifted the terrifyingto the top of the White House staff, and devoted most of his time to pet projects ranging from the Triumphal Arch to his friendship with autocrats. And even as he digs in and spits defiance at his enemies, he’s mired in a slough of unpopularity that denies him the political capital to stage a comeback in the foreseeable future.

Also read Trump meets Xi and Putin in China with nuclear arms and two wars on the table

, his job-performance ratings are at 36.5 percent approval and 60.3 percent disapproval. That puts his net job approval at minus-23.8 percent, just above his lowest number ever, minus-24.3 percent, recorded on October 21. The percentage of Americans registeringmay shed some light on Trump’s decision to react to his midterms repudiation by clinging more closely than ever to his MAGA base.

Here’s a list of voter categories in which 60 percent or more disapprove of the president’s job performance: women , Blacks , Hispanics , people age 30–44 , people age 45–64 , those with a college degree , those without a college degree , moderates , independents , and, oh, of course, liberals and Democrats . The disaffection extends into his own ranks, too: 22 percent of 2024 Trump voters and 20 percent of conservatives disapprove of the job he is doing.

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But proudly and alone, 91 percent of self-identified MAGA supporters approve of Trump’s job performance. There’s no reason to expect that this self-isolation is coming to an end soon. The all-but-certain first major flash point of conflict between Trump and congressional Democrats will be over the war in Iran. ’s polling averages, is now at an all-time low, with 30.8 percent backing it and 60.4 percent opposed.

It’s even less popular than the commander-in-chief who launched it. But is there any category of Americans committed to seeing Trump’s war of choice carried out to the bitter end? Yes; according to a, 61 percent of self-identified MAGA supporters want to “keep fighting until all U.S. objectives have been achieved. ” For all the talk of Trump’s base blaming the war for the GOP’s midterms debacle, MAGA is still with him in the trenches on this doomed endeavor.asking prospective Republican primary participants whom they preferred for president in 2028 showed “President Donald Trump” running third behind his vice-president and his secretary of State but well ahead of, and Trump’s own son. Though he’s not in denial about the results of the 2026 midterms, perhaps he will go into denial about the 22nd Amendment, which will soon force his retirement.

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Their multi-state ad blitz on the topic seems to have had no effect on voters — who wanted to hear about living costs. His political future looks more and more bleak, especially now that Trump has reportedly soured on him and may end up backing Rubio, instead. Fourteen years ago, Trump went on a bizarre tweet spree about Pattinson’s love life. The actor’s casting as James Bond could spur a sequel.

Democrats are now on track to control 260 House seats and 56 Senate seats, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations. Vowing a government that actually works would be a strong pitch for Democrats, but not if they trigger a futile shutdown in the meantime. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.