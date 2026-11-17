President Donald Trump began his Asia trip in Manila, meeting Quad leaders, signing a trade statement with Thailand and attending the ASEAN gala before departing for China for trilateral talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday, beginning a pivotal three-day Asia tour that includes high-stakes diplomatic engagements with global leaders. The visit marks his first trip abroad since his party suffered significant setbacks in midterm elections, and it immediately raised the geopolitical stakes by opening the door to a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump confirmed that his itinerary will take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President described the upcoming landing in China as a beautiful thing, noting he was looking forward to the ceremony and the chance to engage directly with the leaders of two major powers.

Also read Trump Arrives in Philippines for ASEAN Summit, Trade Deals, and Quad Talks

The Quad nations, comprising the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, convened their first meeting since Trump returned to the White House last year. The group aims to counter China's growing influence in the Asia Pacific region and announced a joint exercise featuring maritime patrol aircraft.

During the Quad summit, Trump announced the launch of an accelerator designed to speed the development of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the unity of the group, stating simply that they are all friends and that this dynamic makes cooperation a lot easier for everyone involved.

In a major trade development, Trump signed a statement with Thailand outlining significant economic concessions. The agreement details that Thailand will remove tariffs on most American goods and eliminate barriers for importing American autos, food products, and pharmaceutical drugs.

Trump announced that Thailand would purchase 2.6 billion dollars in U.S. agricultural products as part of the broader deal. He expressed optimism about finalizing the details of a formal agreement in the coming weeks, continuing his strategy of leveraging tariff threats to secure favorable trade terms.

At a gala dinner on Tuesday night, Trump was feted as the guest of honor at the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that leaders had finalized a set of principles to tackle online scams, a growing concern across the region.

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Leaders also discussed efforts to deepen trade and security ties amid longstanding regional conflicts. The summit agenda included the yearslong violence in Myanmar and escalating disputes in the South China Sea, where Beijing claims virtually the entire waterway.

ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in these contested waters, which serve as a key global trade route. Confrontations have escalated recently, particularly between Chinese and Philippine coast guard forces in disputed shoals, raising tensions in the region.

Washington has consistently rejected China's expansive claims to the South China Sea. The United States has repeatedly stated it is obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under an armed attack, reinforcing the strength of their bilateral defense treaty.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang presidential palace. The state banquet is expected to reaffirm the commitment of both nations to their longstanding treaty alliance and strategic partnership.

Officials are currently arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady and mother of the incumbent president. The meeting would depend on her health and approval from her doctors, as she is now 97 years old and uses a wheelchair.

The former first lady, known for her jet-set lifestyle and controversial association with her late husband, maintains a personal connection with Trump. Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez noted that personal connections are very important to the President, who often asks about Imelda's well-being.

When Marcos met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother thanking the President for his strong backing of the Philippines. Trump was reportedly very happy about the gesture and told Marcos to please say hello to his mother.

Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors before heading to Shenzhen, China. These announcements are part of his broader economic agenda to boost American industry and create jobs through international partnerships.

Despite the diplomatic focus, Trump arrived amid a series of domestic controversies and setbacks. The White House and stock market were rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has denied any involvement in the scandal that has shaken the global AI industry. Trump could not escape questions about the turmoil, which has raised concerns about security and stability within the U.S. technology sector and its international connections.

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Reporters also asked Trump about recent service outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, and online banking with JPMorgan Chase. These disruptions caused mass flight cancellations and disrupted workdays across the country, prompting questions about infrastructure resilience.

The President played down the severity of the problems, saying it is just life when you are big and powerful and have all the money. He insisted that things like that happen and that it is fine, downplaying the impact on the public.

Trump was also questioned about a CNN report that Iran was putting together plans to attack Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapons. He responded with a stern warning, stating that Iran would pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.

He added that he hopes the reports are not true but that the U.S. takes them very seriously because Iran happens to be crazy. The comments underscored the ongoing tensions between the two nations and the high stakes of diplomatic engagement.

Before Trump's arrival, about 1,500 left-wing protesters held a noisy rally in a downtown Manila square. They called on Philippine leaders not to take their foreign policy cues from the United States, waving red flags and holding up a large streamer.

The streamer read Resist U.S. war and plunder, reflecting the protesters' opposition to American military and economic influence in the region. They planned to burn an effigy of Trump, signaling their dissatisfaction with his policies and their alliance with the U.S.

Riot police with shields and wooden truncheons stood nearby to maintain order and prevent any escalation of the demonstration. The heavy security presence was a visible sign of the contentious atmosphere surrounding the summit.

Protest leader Teddy Casiño told The Associated Press that the Philippine government should not deal with such a loser. He urged the Marcos administration to stop being a puppet of Donald Trump and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines.

Nearly 23,000 police personnel and other law enforcers, including SWAT teams, were deployed to secure the ASEAN summit. The massive security operation ensured that the event proceeded safely despite the vocal opposition from anti-Trump demonstrators.

The visit highlights the complex balancing act the U.S. must navigate in Asia, balancing alliances with Quad nations, managing tensions with China, and addressing domestic political pressures. The outcomes of these talks will likely shape the geopolitical landscape for years to come.