Trump Bans Paper Straws, Orders National Strategy to End Their Use

President Trump has issued an executive order banning the federal government from purchasing paper straws, citing concerns about their environmental impact and calling for a national strategy to phase them out.

President Trump has declared war on paper straws , issuing an executive order that bans the federal government from purchasing them. This move aims to eliminate paper straws from government buildings nationwide and will force the development of a 'National Strategy to End the Use of Paper Straws ' by March 27. The White House argues that paper straws are not the environmentally friendly alternative they appear to be, citing their fragility and the fact that multiple straws are often needed.

They also criticize cities and states that have banned plastic straws, claiming these bans are driven by 'woke activists' who prioritize symbolism over science.The order reverses a Biden-era initiative that required federal agencies to use paper straws instead of plastic, which was part of a larger effort to combat plastic pollution. Environmental groups have strongly condemned Trump's action, arguing that most Americans support reducing unnecessary plastic use. They point to the alarming statistics surrounding plastic pollution, including the dumping of two garbage trucks' worth of plastic into the oceans every 60 seconds and the presence of microplastics in human tissues and food sources. They also highlight the fact that less than 6% of plastic waste in the U.S. is recycled and that 80% of U.S. voters support regulations to reduce single-use plastic





