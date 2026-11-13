Trump Endorses Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO After Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Probe

US President Donald Trump suggests Apple CEO Tim Cook replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia. The announcement follows Huang's resignation amid ongoing national security investigations.

US President Donald Trump has officially endorsed former Apple CEO Tim Cook as the ideal successor to Jensen Huang at Nvidia, following Huang's immediate resignation from his roles as president, chief executive officer, and board member. The leadership transition occurs concurrently with an independent investigation into allegations that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Trump emphasized the significance of this change by describing Huang as a legend who is being replaced by another legend in the technology sector. He stated that Huang has done a fantastic job and that his departure marks a pivotal moment for the semiconductor giant. The President made these comments on Thursday after speaking directly with Huang about the crisis.

Trump announced his preference for Cook in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. He praised Huang's leadership before explicitly throwing his support behind Cook for the top job. In an interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, Trump reiterated his support for Cook, describing Huang as a tremendous talent who would be difficult to replace. He asserted that Cook would be a great candidate to run Nvidia, highlighting the former Apple chief executive's success in building the company into one of the world's leading technology firms. This endorsement positions Cook as the primary candidate to stabilize the company during a period of intense political and corporate scrutiny.

Also read Trump floats Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

The President also addressed the ongoing espionage allegations surrounding the situation, noting that the question of whether a woman involved with Huang was a spy remains unresolved. He stated that the determination of her status is critical to understanding the full scope of the incident. Trump mentioned that if the woman was indeed a spy, the situation would be viewed differently than if she was not. He expressed uncertainty about the final determination, indicating that the investigation into the foreign intelligence operation is still active and that conclusions have not yet been finalized by authorities or the company board.

Nvidia announced the leadership change on Thursday, effective immediately, as the company navigates the fallout from these serious allegations. The board previously expressed confidence in Huang and stated there was no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised. However, the scale of the controversy prompted the company to bring in Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. She joined the company in 2013 and is expected to keep her current financial responsibilities while overseeing operations during the transition.

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Trump revealed he spoke with Huang on Wednesday during the crisis, highlighting the personal toll the situation has taken on the former CEO. He shared that Huang was particularly distressed about the impact on his wife and family, concerns that Huang had personally raised during their phone conversation. Trump mentioned that Huang was going through hell during this period and emphasized the emotional strain of the allegations. Despite the controversy, Trump said he was confident Huang would somehow end up on his feet, suggesting that the former CEO's career may recover despite the current turmoil.

Nvidia has not publicly detailed the specific circumstances behind Huang's resignation, but the political response has been swift and severe. US House Speaker Mike Mast stated that Huang agreed to take part in a closed-door congressional briefing regarding potential threats to US national security. The briefing would likely take place under oath with proceedings transcribed and video recorded. Several committees are expected to participate, including foreign affairs, intelligence, and the House Select Committee on China, ensuring a comprehensive legislative review.

The request for the briefing followed a letter sent to Huang last week by Mast and Republican chairs of the other committees. They asked him to respond by November 11, setting a firm deadline for the company to cooperate with lawmakers. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats are seeking answers about Nvidia and called for a classified briefing for members of Congress. He emphasized the need for transparency regarding potential implications for US national security and the integrity of American technology supply chains.

Jeffries told reporters that Congressman Greg Meeks and Congressman Jim Himes are leading efforts to investigate the matter. Meeks is set to become chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, while Himes is the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Their involvement underscores the bipartisan concern over the allegations. Jeffries noted that lawmakers received a classified briefing earlier this week, but it focused primarily on developments involving Iran rather than the specific issues surrounding Nvidia or Jensen Huang.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress must continue demanding answers from Nvidia and the Trump administration. He warned of potential risks to national security despite Huang's resignation, stating that the legislative branch remains focused on determining the full extent of any compromises to US security interests. Schumer argued that the American people deserve answers about how such vulnerabilities could exist within a critical technology firm. The Senate is expected to play a key role in overseeing any further developments in the investigation.

Nvidia's board is now tasked with considering internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position. Colette Kress will serve as the interim leader while the search process unfolds. The company faces significant pressure to restore investor confidence and clarify any lapses in security protocols. The transition represents a critical juncture for Nvidia, as it seeks to maintain its dominance in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor markets while addressing the political fallout from the espionage allegations.