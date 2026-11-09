Trump backs away from hardline immigration policy after midterms blowout: ‘I think it was too tough’

President Trump admitted his hardline immigration policy went too far after the GOP’s sweeping losses in the midterm elections last week. Trump said his administration’s rapid deportations turned o…

President Trump admitted his hardline immigration policy went too far after the GOP’s sweeping losses in the midterm elections last week.turned off some Americans during a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, following Republicans losing the Hispanic vote last Tuesday.

“For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out,” he said. “But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that– that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. ” President Donald Trump discusses his administration’s deportation policies during a “60 Minutes” interview with Ross Douthat.

Also read Midterm elections were a rejection of President Trump, not an embrace of Democrats, political analyst says

Latino voters who swung to the right in 2024 reversed course in Tuesday’s elections, shifting dramatically to the left. In battleground states with large Hispanic populations, like Texas, Democrats won governorships and Senate seats.

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“Nobody — in the last 17 months, just came out, zero people came in through our southern border, as opposed to 25 million people — 25 million people. They came in through caravans,” he said.