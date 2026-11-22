President Trump pledges to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent, aiming to reduce the $160 billion annual burden on American consumers.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress to implement a statutory cap on credit card interest rates. This pledge marks a significant shift in approach as Trump seeks to fulfill a campaign commitment from the 2024 election that previously stalled due to intense industry lobbying and a lack of support from his own party. The proposal aims to address the escalating debt burden facing millions of American households by significantly reducing the cost of borrowing.

Details Of The Proposed 10 Percent Interest Rate Cap

Under the standard proposal supported by both Trump and Democrats, federal law would limit the annual percentage rates that credit card companies can charge consumers to a maximum of 10 percent. This figure stands in stark contrast to the median credit card interest rate of approximately 22.2 percent, a statistic cited in an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve. If enacted, this cap would drastically alter the pricing structure for the nation's largest revolving credit product, potentially saving consumers billions of dollars in annual interest payments. The move directly targets the profitability margins of major financial institutions that have benefited from the current high-interest environment.

Also read Trump, Democrats Align on 10 Percent Credit Card Rate Cap

Banking Industry Opposition And Previous Legislative Hurdles

When Trump first proposed this interest rate cap in January as part of a broader White House affordability initiative, the banking sector mounted an aggressive campaign against the measure. Financial institutions argued that imposing such a strict limit would force them to cancel credit cards held by individuals with poor credit or lower incomes, effectively cutting off access to credit for vulnerable populations. They also warned that lenders would drastically reduce or eliminate rewards programs and other perks that are currently tied to customer spending activity. Despite Trump's endorsement, the proposal failed to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Congress, where party members largely sided with industry interests or showed little enthusiasm for the legislation.

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Bipartisan Support From Democrats And Some Republicans

The political landscape has now shifted with Democrats poised to control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, creating a new pathway for the legislation. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is expected to assume leadership of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal champion of the rate cap. Responding to Trump's recent comments on Fox News Channel's Saturday in America, Warren explicitly called for the immediate passage of the cap to save American consumers money. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, a key figure on the House Financial Services Committee, has also endorsed various iterations of the proposal. Additionally, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a Republican, has previously introduced bipartisan bills to cap these rates, stating that Congress should deliver immediate relief to households.

Economic Impact And Consumer Debt Statistics

Research conducted on Trump's initial campaign pledge suggests that a 10 percent cap could save Americans approximately $100 billion in interest charges each year. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, about 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024, collectively paying $160 billion in interest. While the credit card industry would face a substantial reduction in revenue, studies indicate that the sector would remain profitable, albeit with scaled-back rewards and services. The urgency of the issue is underscored by data from the New York Federal Reserve, which shows that Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever before, totaling roughly $1.23 trillion as of the third quarter of last year.