President Donald Trump pledges to support capping credit card interest rates at 10 percent, aligning with incoming Democratic Congress to address the $1.23 trillion consumer debt crisis.

President Donald Trump confirmed his commitment to enacting a statutory cap on credit card interest rates at 10 percent, marking a definitive policy pivot that now aligns with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress. This agreement to limit borrowing costs represents a direct fulfillment of a campaign pledge that previously stalled due to intense opposition from the financial sector and a lack of support from his own Republican party.

Speaking on Fox News Channel's Saturday in America program, the President emphasized that credit card companies have generated substantial profits and affirmed his willingness to pursue this regulatory change as a necessary consumer protection measure. His comments signaled a readiness to collaborate across the aisle to reduce the financial burden on households, setting the stage for immediate legislative action in the new session.

Also read Trump, Democrats Align on 10 Percent Credit Card Rate Cap

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic incumbent from Massachusetts poised to become the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, wasted no time endorsing the proposal following the President's interview. She stated clearly that capping rates would save Americans significant amounts of money and urged Congress to act quickly to implement the 10 percent limit on consumer credit.

Support for the initiative extends beyond the Senate leadership to other key lawmakers, including Representative Maxine Waters, a powerful member of the House Financial Services Committee who has long advocated for similar consumer protection measures. On the Republican side, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri posted on the social media platform X, agreeing with the President's assessment and calling for the immediate passage of his own bill to cap these specific fees.

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The political landscape has shifted dramatically following the recent elections, creating a rare bipartisan consensus that was absent during previous attempts to regulate lending costs. While the idea faced fierce resistance from Republicans and the banking sector when first proposed, Democrats and President Trump now share a common stance that prioritizes lowering borrowing costs over industry preferences for higher margins.

Industry opposition remains fierce despite the political shift, with banks and credit card issuers arguing that a 10 percent cap would force them to cancel cards held by consumers with lower credit scores. They warned that the policy would necessitate substantial reductions in the rewards programs and perks currently offered to cardholders to offset the lost interest revenue.

Data underscores the urgency of this proposed change, as the median credit card interest rate stands at approximately 22.2 percent according to an August survey by the New York Federal Reserve. Researchers who analyzed the campaign pledge estimate that American consumers would save roughly $100 billion annually in interest charges if the 10 percent cap were successfully implemented.

The scale of the debt crisis in the United States highlights the potential impact of this policy change. Approximately 195 million people in the country possessed credit cards in 2024, and these consumers were assessed $160 billion in interest charges during that period, according to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

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Total debt burdens have reached historic levels, with Americans carrying about $1.23 trillion in credit card debt as of the third quarter of last year, based on figures from the New York Federal Reserve. This unprecedented level of household debt has made interest rate reductions a critical topic for economic stability and consumer relief.

Even with the implementation of a rate cap, the credit card industry is projected to remain profitable according to economic researchers, though it would experience a significant financial hit. The most immediate change for consumers might be a scaling back of credit card rewards and other associated perks as issuers adjust their business models to comply with the new regulatory limits.