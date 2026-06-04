Trump-backed Steve Hilton responds to doubts that he could win CA race

In conversation with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Steve Hilton, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for California governor, defended his chances after critics doubted he could win the race. He argued that voter frustration with the state’s direction could shake up the usual political playbook.

In conversation with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Steve Hilton, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for California governor, defended his chances after critics doubted he could win the race.

He argued that voter frustration with the state’s direction could shake up the usual political playbook. He argued that voter frustration with the state’s direction could shake up the usual political playbook.

A House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday repeatedly turned contentious as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was grilled on the US war on Iran. When asked about Rep. Tom Kean's three-month absence from congress, Speaker Mike Johnson said that he knew the reason for it but told reporters they'd have to wait to hear from Kean himself when he returns to office. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on his call to ban Congress members from stock trading while refusing to say whether or not he supports similar restrictions for the president. Darializa Avila Chevalier, a candidate in New York’s 13th Congressional District, deleted tweets and retweets uncovered by CNN’s KFile supporting abolishing police, prisons and borders, questioning Israel’s right to exist, and attacking Democrats. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass secured a spot on November’s ballot after Tuesday's primary election. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt was running in second place early Wednesday, while city councilmember Nithya Raman said thousands of ballots still need to be counted. California voters may have to wait days or even weeks to learn which candidates will advance to November's gubernatorial election.

With ballots still being counted, early results show Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton leading the crowded field. Josh Turek, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in wheelchair basketball, is projected to win the Democratic nomination for the US Senate, defeating state Sen. Zach Wahls in a hard-fought race that underscored party divisions. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny explains what this means for the midterms in November.

Graham Platner, the leading Democratic candidate in Maine’s Senate race, has become embroiled in a scandal over reports that he sent sexual text messages to women who were not his wife. CNN's Manu Raju speaks to lawmakers after Platner met with Senate Democrats in Washington. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told lawmakers the Justice Department is “not moving forward” with President Donald Trump’s contentious $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

The fund, which faced fierce GOP pushback, has derailed Senate Republicans from passing the president’s priority immigration enforcement package. CNN's Paula Reid reports. Former reality television star Spencer Pratt, who is running for Los Angeles mayor, is holding an election watch party, but the media was disallowed from covering the event from the premises.

CNN’s Kyung Lah was live from Don Antonio’s, the Mexican food restaurant where Pratt’s event was scheduled, but she was asked to stay out, along with other media outlets present.





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