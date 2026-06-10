Trump-Backed Evette and Wilson Advance to South Carolina GOP Gubernatorial Runoff

South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial primary race is headed to a runoff, with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson securing the top two spots. Evette received a late endorsement from President Donald Trump, who praised her loyalty. On the Democratic side, state Representative Jermaine Johnson won the primary.

In a closely contested South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson have secured the top two spots, advancing to a runoff election scheduled for June 23.

Evette, who received a recent endorsement from President Donald Trump, garnered 29.5% of the vote, while Wilson obtained 16.5%. Another candidate, Rom Reddy, trailed with 14.6% of the votes. Neither Evette nor Wilson achieved the majority required to win outright, triggering the runoff. On the Democratic side, state Representative Jermaine Johnson emerged victorious, having previously played college basketball and briefly pursued a professional NBA career.

Trump praised Evette as an 'America First Patriot' who has been loyal to him and was the first South Carolina gubernatorial candidate to endorse his 2024 presidential campaign





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Carolina Gubernatorial Primary Pamela Evette Alan Wilson Donald Trump Jermaine Johnson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mace Demands Evette Drop Out of South Carolina GOP Primary After Supporter ViolenceIn a dramatic turn in South Carolina's Republican primary, Congresswoman Nancy Mace called for Lt. gov. Pamela Evette to withdraw, alleging her campaign incited violence and misrepresented a staffer's role following an incident between suppoRters.

Read more »

Evette and Wilson Advance to Runoff in South Carolina Republican Gubernatorial PrimarySouth Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson face a runoff after leading the GOP primary with 29.1% and 26.5% reSpectively. The winner will challenge Democrat Jermaine Johnson in November.

Read more »

Pamela Evette, Alan Wilson advance to runoff in crowded South Carolina primary, CBS News projectsRep. Nancy Mace, who led a high-profile campaign after sparring with President Trump, did not advance.

Read more »

Evette and Wilson Head to Runoff in South Carolina Governor's RaceSouth Carolina Republicans Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson are headed into a gubernatorial primary runoff after neither secured a majority. Evette, backed by Trump, and Wilson, known for the Murdaugh case, both oppose further abortion restrictions and aim to cut taxes.

Read more »