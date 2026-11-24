Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump in a private White House event, sparking mixed reactions given his recent legal and health struggles.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday in a private ceremony at the White House. The honor comes months after the 82-year-old was hospitalized with pneumonia and visited by a priest for last rites. President Donald Trump personally presented the award to Giuliani in the Oval Office.

Closed Door Ceremony Details

The presentation took place behind closed doors, with the White House declining to confirm the event publicly or release any photographs. Despite the lack of official documentation, Giuliani confirmed the award in an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice. He stated that President Trump would bestow the medal at 11 o'clock the following day.

Also read Trump to Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani at Oval Office Ceremony

Giuliani expressed deep humility and honor regarding the decision. He emphasized the significance of receiving the nation's highest civilian decoration directly from the current president. The medal recognizes individuals who contribute significantly to national interests, world peace, or cultural advancements.

Family Celebrates Legacy and Crime Reduction

Andrew Giuliani, the recipient's son, praised his father's leadership during the difficult period following the September 11 attacks in 2001. He highlighted how his father was named Time magazine's Person of the Year that same year. Andrew drew parallels between his father's tenure and the current administration's focus on law enforcement.

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He noted that crime rates in the United States are at a record low, the lowest seen in over a century. Andrew cited the transformation of New York City in the 1990s as a prime example of effective leadership. He explained that murders dropped from 2,000 annually to fewer than 300 within a decade and a half under Giuliani's watch.

Andrew described his father and the president as figures defined by perseverance and dedication to American ideals. He framed their shared history as a model for fighting for cities and the country. The celebration underscored a narrative of resilience despite recent personal and legal challenges.

Legal Controversies and Financial Settlements

Giuliani's path to this honor is complicated by his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He was deeply involved in litigating these results nationwide alongside other Trump allies. Consequently, he was disbarred from practicing law in both New York and Washington, DC.

President Trump pardoned Giuliani and others involved in these election challenges upon returning to power. The pardon was part of a broader strategy to support allies implicated in the post-2020 election efforts. Giuliani had been dubbed a crime fighter by Trump for his earlier urban reforms.

Financial troubles also shadowed his recent years. In December 2023, a jury ordered him to pay approximately $148 million to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. The damages were for defamation related to false claims about the 2020 election. This judgment prompted Giuliani to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after.

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Health Struggles and Resolution of Debt

In May, Giuliani suffered a serious health crisis after returning from a trip to Paris. He was hospitalized with pneumonia and required last rites, marking a stark contrast to his recent political rehabilitation. The health scare occurred just before he received the prestigious presidential medal.

Despite these challenges, a legal resolution regarding his substantial debt was reached in January 2025. Giuliani and the Freemans agreed to a confidential settlement that resolved the $148 million judgment. The terms allowed Giuliani to keep his homes in New York and Florida.

As part of the agreement, undisclosed compensation was paid, and Giuliani pledged not to defame the election workers again. This financial closure removes a significant burden from his estate. It also marks a final chapter in the contentious legal battles surrounding his post-presidential activities.

The award ceremony included Vice President JD Vance, who stood with Trump and Giuliani at the 9/11 memorial in New York City. Their presence signaled a unified front from the highest levels of the current administration. The event served as a public reconciliation for a once-prominent figure who fell from grace.

Giuliani's acceptance of the medal highlights the polarized nature of his legacy. Supporters view him as a crime-fighting hero and loyal ally. Critics point to his disbarment and the financial judgments against him as evidence of misconduct. The closed-door nature of the ceremony suggests the administration is aware of these divisions.