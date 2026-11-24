President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani, highlighting his leadership during 9/11 and tenure as NYC mayor, despite disbarment.

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday, bestowing the nation's highest civilian honor upon his longtime legal ally and political confidant.

This recognition follows a sweeping executive pardon issued by Trump that cleared Giuliani of federal charges connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The ceremony marks a dramatic reconciliation between the two figures after years of intense legal battles and public controversy.

Also read Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House ceremony

Honoring Past Leadership and Service

The White House justification for the award emphasizes Giuliani's earlier career achievements rather than his recent political activities. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales cited Giuliani's record as a federal prosecutor who took down organized crime bosses and his decisive leadership as New York City mayor during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump has previously described Giuliani as the greatest mayor in the history of New York City and a great American patriot. The administration highlighted his transformation of New York from a crime-ridden city into one of the safest major urban centers in the world.

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Criticism Amid Disbarment and Legal Issues

The award has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who point to Giuliani's disbarment and legal judgments stemming from his post-election actions. Representative Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, stated that Giuliani led efforts to undermine American democracy by attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Nadler labeled Giuliani a liar and a criminal who is clearly unfit for one of America's highest honors. Giuliani faces civil liability and disbarments in New York and Washington, D.C., which remain unaffected by the presidential pardon or the medal award.

Family Pride and Historical Defense

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the recipient, praised his father's work as Trump's attorney, particularly regarding the Mueller investigation and election challenges. He told reporters outside the White House that he is more proud of his father now than ever before.

Andrew Giuliani argued that his father's legal work would go down in history as one of the most important jobs ever performed by an attorney to defend the president of the United States. This perspective contrasts sharply with the legal realities of his father's current professional status.

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Recipient's Statement on Humility and Credit

Rudy Giuliani, 82, stated in an email to Newsweek that he was honored and humbled to receive the medal from Trump. He attributed his life's success to advice from former President Ronald Reagan about not minding who gets the credit for accomplishments.

Giuliani shared the credit with all the men and women who worked with him, disagreed with him, and loved him, particularly those who lost their lives in causes they undertook together. The White House noted that the medal recognizes contributions to national security, world peace, or significant cultural endeavors.