Trump Averts Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Iran Halts Ceasefire Talks

President Trump's diplomatic interventIon prevents an imminent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Iran decides to halt ceasefire talks with the U.S. due to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah.

President Trump 's diplomatic efforts have averted a potential escalation between Israel and Hezbollah . Through intermediaries, he convinced both sides to stand down from an imminent conflict.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump announced, 'I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut. Any Troops that are on their approach have already been turned back. likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with [Hezbollah], and they agreed that all shooting will halt - that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.

' Earlier, Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Israel Katz had authorized Israeli forces to initiate new operations targeting Beirut. Netanyahu stated, 'There will not be a situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and our citizens, and its terrorist headquarters in Beirut, in Dahiyeh, remains out of bounds.

' The Trump administration has been working to bring Israeli and Lebanese officials together to counter Hezbollah's influence in the Lebanese government and address security concerns. Meanwhile, Iran has decided to halt discussions with the U.S. about a potential ceasefire, citing Israeli strikes against Hezbollah as a violation of the existing agreement. Trump responded, 'I suppose we've been talking too much... I think going silent would be extremely good, and that could be for a long time.

' The current ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was established after the 2006 war, though Hezbollah has not fully complied with its terms, including withdrawing from the aRea south of the Litani River





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