Trump Attorney Turned Justice Dept. Official Faces Backlash for Hostile Stance on Jan. 6 Investigation

Emil Bove, acting deputy attorney general in President Trump's Justice Department, has reversed course from his past role as a prosecutor actively involved in the January 6th Capitol riot investigation. Bove's past actions and current stance have sparked concerns and criticism from former colleagues, who question his motives and the implications for the investigation's integrity.

Emil Bove, a former attorney for President Trump, is now acting as the No. 2 official in President Trump's Justice Department. Four years ago, Bove led efforts by federal prosecutors in Manhattan to help the FBI aggressively investigate, identify and arrest rioters from the New York region. However, Bove has now taken a hostile stance toward the investigation into the January 6 th Capitol riot. This shift in Bove's stance has raised concerns among former colleagues.

Christopher O'Leary, a top counterterrorism official in the FBI's New York field office at the time of the January 6th attack, said, 'At no point did I ever hear him or anybody else express concern about these investigations and these arrests that we were making.' O'Leary and a former prosecutor who worked with Bove stated that Bove was deeply involved in the January 6th investigations, overseeing efforts to obtain search warrants and directing prosecutors to support the FBI. The former prosecutor added that Bove 'gave strong, direct encouragement to the line prosecutors to aggressively pursue the investigation, legal process, support FBI, etc.'Bove's actions since joining the Justice Department have been met with criticism. He has effectively pushed out several top career attorneys with decades of experience to a new office that handles immigration enforcement. He has also fired dozens of Capitol riot prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., calling their hiring a 'subversive' step by the Biden administration. Furthermore, Bove demanded the names of FBI agents who worked on January 6th cases, sparking fears of potential mass firings. He claimed this was necessary to review their conduct in light of an executive order Trump signed about ending the purported 'weaponization' of the FBI. However, Bove assured that 'no FBI employee who simply followed orders and carried out their duties in an ethical manner with respect to January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties.





