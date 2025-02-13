Trump Attorney Todd Blanche Grilled Over Loyalty During Justice Department Confirmation Hearing

During his confirmation hearing to become the second in command at the Justice Department, Todd Blanche, former attorney for President Donald Trump, faced intense scrutiny from Democrats regarding his loyalty to Trump and his potential ability to act independently.

Blanche, who just months ago was defending Trump in criminal cases brought by the Justice Department, sought to assure lawmakers that politics would play no role in his decisions as deputy attorney general. However, Blanche's defense of his former client, whom he cast as the victim of a politically motivated justice system, is unlikely to assuage concerns about his ability to act independently. He criticized the criminal cases against Trump as 'partisan lawfare,' arguing that the justice system was abused against conservatives. Blanche vowed that political considerations would never influence his decisions at the department, stating, 'Partisan lawfare in our justice system wastes taxpayer money, makes communities less safe, and ruins lives. This should never happen in America. America deserves better, and it will stop now.'If confirmed by the Senate, Blanche would enter as the department faces questions over its independence from the White House after leadership this week ordered the dismissal of the corruption case against Emil Bove, another former Trump defense attorney. Blanche and Bondi, a longtime Trump ally and former Florida attorney general, have echoed Trump's claims that the department under former President Joe Biden was “weaponized” against conservatives. Democrats focused many of their questions on their concerns about Blanche's closeness to Trump, who has made clear his desire to use the justice system to exact revenge on his political opponents. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, questioned Blanche's willingness to defy Trump if he were to make illegal or immoral requests. Blanche responded that he didn't believe the president would ever ask him to do anything illegal or immoral, but he stressed his commitment to following the law.





